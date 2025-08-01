Cancer inequalities in Doncaster spotlighted in run-up to Yorkshire Day

In the lead-up to Yorkshire Day (1 August), Yorkshire Cancer Research brought its ‘White Rose’ campaign to Doncaster, using mobile digital billboards to shine a spotlight on the region’s cancer inequalities.

The charity’s ‘digivan’ visited Doncaster, where nearly 1 in every 5 adults smoke – the highest rate in Yorkshire. Smoking is the biggest preventable cause of cancer in Yorkshire, with 1 in every 7 cancers caused by smoking.

Doncaster was one of several towns and cities visited during the charity’s regional tour, each chosen to highlight the unique challenges communities face in preventing, diagnosing, and treating cancer.

By spotlighting the South Yorkshire city, the charity is broadcasting a bold call for the Government to consider the needs of Yorkshire in the National Cancer Plan, which is due to be published later this year.

Nicky Tschumi-Leake, who lives in North Doncaster, wants to see more cancers prevented and diagnosed early

Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive: “Yorkshire Day is a moment to celebrate our region’s rich culture, history, landscape and identity. However, in Yorkshire, people are more likely to get cancer and more likely to die from it than almost anywhere else in England. What does it mean to be proud of our home if we can’t protect the people who live there?

“We’re inviting everyone who loves Yorkshire – whether for its windswept moors, bustling markets or vibrant cities – to come together and demand for the Government to address health inequalities and ensure a cancer-free future for all.”

Earlier this year, the charity published its landmark White Rose Cancer Report, a review of evidence that highlights the most urgent action required so more people in Yorkshire and beyond can live longer healthier lives, free from cancer.

The charity’s four key recommendations for better prevention, earlier diagnosis, improved treatment and fairer funding for Yorkshire could help put an end to historic health disparities.

The digivan visited Doncaster Minster to highlight the unique challenges the city faces in preventing, diagnosing, and treating cancer.

The White Rose Cancer Report recommendations are:

Prevent more cancers and tackle smoking by automatically enrolling people into stop smoking support across more NHS services. Smoking is the biggest cause of cancer deaths in the country and is Yorkshire's biggest cancer killer. Diagnose cancer sooner by improving access to cancer screening programmes and introducing innovative new screening programmes that are properly funded. Too many people in Yorkshire are diagnosed at a late stage when cancer is often harder to treat and survival less likely. A higher proportion of people are diagnosed through an emergency route, such as A&E, in Yorkshire compared to the national average, and some areas have very low rates of participation in screening. Improve cancer survivalby making research-backed exercise treatment available to everyone after a cancer diagnosis. Global evidence shows cancer exercise treatment reduces the risk of death and reduces the risk of cancer returning, but despite this, just one in 20 people living with cancer in Yorkshire have taken part in a specialised exercise programme, according to a YouGov survey commissioned by the charity in 2023. Give Yorkshire its fair share of cancer research funding to help save more lives. Yorkshire is home to 8% of the UK’s population, but the region receives only 5% of health research funding. Where you live should not determine whether you can take part in pioneering research and benefit from the latest treatments.

Nicky Tschumi-Leake, who lives in North Doncaster, wants to see more cancers prevented and diagnosed early, so no one has to go through what she did. For years, Nicky suspected that she had an increased risk of developing cancer as her mum and other family members sadly died from breast and ovarian cancer. However, her inherited BRCA1 gene mutation would go undetected until she was 44.

Nicky said: “My mum passed away when she was 56 after a late-stage diagnosis and a difficult period of treatment, so I was approaching that age and still had no confirmation if I would share a similar fate. It turns out, I had an 89% lifetime risk of developing either or both breast and ovarian cancer. I was so relieved to be given the chance to prevent that from happening, but if I had not brought it up to my GP, I would have never been tested.

“More awareness needs to be raised about the need to test early and not just when there's an obvious family history. People ordinarily find out when they get cancer and they get tested for the faulty gene at that point. We should be more proactive rather than reactive. People need to know it can affect men too, not just women.

“That’s why the Government needs to fund better screening programmes for a wider range of cancers so more people can either be diagnosed and treated early or don’t have to experience cancer at all.”

More than 1,000 people have now pledged to send symbolic white roses – well-loved as the iconic emblem of Yorkshire – to Health Secretary, Wes Streeting in September as part of a growing public movement calling for urgent action.

Cancer researchers, political leaders, people with cancer and their loved ones have signed up to send the same message to Westminster: our voices will be heard.

Dr Kathryn Scott continued: “The white rose has long been symbolic of the region’s independence, resilience and community, and it has now grown to represent more than hundreds of voices, determined to bring health equality to their home. Join us this Yorkshire Day and send a white rose to London to help save more lives in our county.”

To find out more and send a rose to London: www.yorkshirecancerresearch.org.uk/SendAWhiteRose