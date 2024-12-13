"Bullying and harassment" claims probed as medic lifts lid on Doncaster Royal Infirmary

A senior medic has said there is a “culture of bullying” at Doncaster Royal Infirmary in an explosive blast, with a probe by the British Medical Association reportedly under way.

The unnamed senior consultant at the Armthorpe Road hospital said: “I, like many other staff, am desperately concerned about the future of our hospitals under the current leadership.

"Sadly, there is a culture of bullying at Doncaster and Bassetlaw NHS Teaching Hospitals Foundation Trust.

"This has resulted in a high turnover of staff at a senior level, including executives, their deputies, managers and senior nurses.

"The treatment of some of these staff members has been appalling and has had a lasting effect on their mental health.”

The Free Press understands that one senior physician has been off work for more than a year after they raised concerns about bullying.

The source added: “There is a freedom to speak up process for staff to raise concerns about issues such as bullying, but many staff have found this ineffective.”

Earlier this year, worried NHS staff at DRI said they feared the safety of patients and their jobs after it was revealed the hospital Trust is facing a £50 million financial crisis.

DBTH NHS Foundation Trust faces the deficit by next March – and staff fear another difficult winter lies in wait.

The whistle blower added: “Consultants are becoming increasingly frustrated. Many are thinking of leaving and some have already applied for positions elsewhere.

"We cannot afford to lose doctors. It will have a detrimental effect on patient care.”

An email from the British Medical Assocation and which has reportedly been sent to more than 400 staff and has been seen by the Free Press said it was investigating claims of “bullying and harassment.”

It said: “Unfortunately, as is often seen within the NHS, those that speak up can find they are victimised for doing so.”

"We have a collective responsibility here to speak up and have a unified approach to eradicating bullying and harassment of this nature.”

A spokesperson at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals said: “As a Trust, we take any allegations of bullying or inappropriate behaviour extremely seriously. It would not be appropriate to comment on any specific individual cases.”