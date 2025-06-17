Breathe, balance and give back: join a community yoga session to support your local breast unit

Find your flow and reset your chakras for a good cause – come together as a community to raise vital funds for the Jasmine Centre at Doncaster Royal Infirmary (DRI).

Coinciding with International Yoga Day, a special community yoga session will take place on Sunday 22 June at Armthorpe Community Centre, led by Dr Ravi Karwa, Consultant in Gastroenterology at DRI.

The two-and-a-half-hour session will guide participants through gentle yoga, meditation, and relaxation, followed by a taste of Indian snacks to nourish the body and soul.

Dr Karwa said: “The event is open to all who want to experience authentic simple yoga without any dilution of the original principles and practice of Yoga.

Dr Karwa and wife Shanta enjoying sun and yoga in the Peak District.

“You don’t need to be experienced in yoga to come along; all levels will be warmly welcomed, from complete newbies to seasoned yogis and everyone in-between!”

The session is being held to raise funds for the Jasmine Centre, which provides compassionate care and treatment to patients with both benign and malignant breast conditions. It is a cause close to Dr Karwa’s heart, especially since his wife, Shanta, was diagnosed with breast cancer during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shanta shared: “It was one of the most frightening and isolating times of my life. Everything felt uncertain, except the love and strength I received from the Jasmine Centre; my friends and family; and of course, my husband.

“The centre was more than a medical facility for me; it was a haven. It was a place where I felt safe to be vulnerable, where I was treated with not just expertise, but kindness, dignity, and compassion that touched my soul.

“Mr. Olubuwale and his extraordinary surgical team, and Dr Padma Gopal, my anaesthetist, held me up in ways I can never forget.”

Throughout her treatment, Shanta connected deeply with practicing Yoga.

“Yoga became a quiet refuge for me - a space where I could breathe again, reconnect with my body, and slowly begin to heal, inside and out.

“Throughout this ordeal, my husband was my anchor. He stood beside me through every moment, every tear, and every small triumph. His love never wavered. And now, as a Yoga teacher, he will be leading the yoga session on this very special day.

“This event is about raising funds for the Jasmine Centre, but it’s also an invitation - to care for your well-being, support others, and celebrate life. Whether you’re new to yoga or returning to your practice, join us. Let’s move, breathe, and heal together.”

Event details:

Date: Sunday 22 June

Time: 10:00am – 12:30pm

Location: Armthorpe Community Centre

Cost: £25 for one / £40 for two

Includes light Indian refreshments

All proceeds go to the Jasmine Centre

What to bring/wear:

A yoga mat

Cushion

Water bottle

Shawl or blanket (optional)

Comfortable, loose clothing (white top recommended)

To book your place, or make a donation: https://fundraise.dbthcharity.co.uk/fundraisers/ravikarwa/international-yoga-day-celebration

Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals’ Charity is the official charity which supports Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals Trust to go above and beyond by providing additional equipment, services and amenities for our patients, visitors and staff which cannot be funded by the NHS alone.