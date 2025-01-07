Breaking news: Major redevelopment works as part of a £19.8 million investment begin at Doncaster Royal Infirmary
The project, part of a wider £19.8 million investment, will see the relocation and refurbishment of key areas, including the Surgical Same Day Emergency Care (SSDEC) department and the former Discharge Lounge, as part of a broader redevelopment plan for the site.
As part of this work, the current Discharge Lounge in the East Ward Block will be transformed into the new SSDEC, with the lounge itself moving to the former Hydrotherapy department at the front of the site’s West Ward Block.
These changes are the first phase of a larger project that will eventually see the Department of Critical Care relocated to a new, purpose-built space to enhance accessibility and improve patient care.
Other major investments by the Trust include the Elective Orthopaedic Hub (MEOC), which was successfully completed in December 2023 for £14.9 million. This project delivered ward and operating suite support areas alongside a modular theatre suite at Mexborough.
The £23 million Bassetlaw Emergency Village, a reconfiguration and expansion of Bassetlaw Hospital’s Emergency Department, is on track for completion in the coming months and at Montagu Hospital, the £24 million Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) is progressing through multiple phases, with the first two phases complete and the third phase, involving a fixed CT/MRI facility, due for completion by March 2025.
Richard Parker OBE, Chief Executive at the Trust, said: “This redevelopment is another step forward in our commitment to modernising our hospitals and delivering exceptional care for our patients.
“By relocating and upgrading these key services, we are improving accessibility and efficiency while paving the way for the next phase of our plans. These investments reflect our determination to meet the evolving needs of our communities – and I want to share my thanks with all those involved.”
Dr Kirsty Edmondson Jones, Director of Infrastructure, added: “This project has been carefully planned to ensure we can continue to provide services while making vital improvements.
“These changes will enable the next phase of our developments and improve the experience for patients and colleagues alike. We thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we carry out this important work.”
The enabling works began on 9 December 2024, with completion expected mid-2025.
While some temporary access restrictions and increased noise are anticipated, the Trust is working to minimise disruption and ensure services remain accessible.
Clear signage and alternative routes will be provided, and regular updates will keep patients, colleagues, and visitors informed throughout the process.
