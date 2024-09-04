Book launch: Empowering Women During Menopause: Voices of Doncaster Women

The community came together at DGLAM (Doncaster Gallery, Library, and Museum) this summer for a remarkable book launch, making the heart of Doncaster beat a little stronger.

It was not just an ordinary book launch; it marked the culmination of a special community project that united the voices and experiences of menopausal women from all corners of Doncaster.

Supported and funded by DCLT (Doncaster Culture & Leisure Trust), this book showcases the challenges and resilience of these women, highlighting their distinct struggles navigating the menopause such as coping with the physical and psychological changes, managing symptoms, accessing healthcare and treatments, sourcing accurate information, highlighting the need for more community and workplace support, the positive benefits of peer support and thriving during this pivotal life stage.

The venue was beautifully decorated with a stunning crocheted menopause sign created by Mother Hookers, adding a personal and heartfelt touch to the event. The atmosphere was warm and welcoming, filled with a sense of solidarity and empowerment.

Brioni Ball, founder of the community menopause support project Sojourn Doncaster, kicked off the event with a powerful speech. Emphasising the importance of listening to the voices of menopausal women, the widespread impact of menopause, and the need to change how we view and discuss this issue, her words underscored the critical role of women’s health initiatives in improving health outcomes for women of Doncaster and providing comprehensive support for women navigating the menopause.

The book launch showcased its collaborative spirit by featuring a variety of speakers including Nicky Birkinshaw from Fun Filled Days who discussed the unique challenges encountered by menopausal women with learning disabilities by emphasising the need for individualised support.

Local artist Jan Wallace then shared her artistic journey in visually capturing these touching stories for the book's illustrations whilst Zoe Parker-Hill from the Woodlands Menopause Support Group added emotional depth to the launch by reciting two of her heartfelt poems from the book, offering a poignant reflection on menopausal experiences.

Teresa Hubery, representing the Menopause Network Group from the City of Doncaster Council, concluded the speeches by highlighting the

group's dedication to providing information and support to council employees, underscoring the significance of workplace support and the positive outcomes of working collaboratively with Sojourn Doncaster to provide information and support to Doncaster residents experiencing or impacted by menopause.

The event was generously supported by Doncaster Library Services, particularly by Thomas Wilcock, who is overseeing the availability of two copies of the book in every Doncaster library for public borrowing. This initiative aims to make menopause information easily accessible to everyone.

Additionally, in collaboration with Sojourn Doncaster, Doncaster Council libraries are currently working on offering a range of books on topics from Menstruation to Menopause. These books will cover various aspects of menopause, including surgical and chemically induced menopause, as well as information on menstrual disorders like endometriosis and adenomyosis. This joint effort ensures that all Doncaster residents have access to this valuable information.

Whilst the book launch event was a fitting tribute to the remarkable achievements of the menopausal women of Doncaster and sets the stage for broader conversations about menopause and women’s health in general, this work is far from over and there is still lots more to be done.

Sojourn Doncaster firmly believes that women from all backgrounds and abilities must take part in research to ensure that their unique health experiences and support needs are accurately represented.

Historically, menopause has been overlooked and neglected, leading to a lack of support and underreporting of symptoms due to societal taboos. This has resulted in significant gaps in understanding of the full impact these issues have on women's health and well-being.

Thankfully the landscape is beginning to shift. Initiatives such as the UK Women’s Health Strategy, supported by women’s health organisations, including Doncaster’s very own Sojourn Doncaster are actively advocating for improved healthcare services and increased research in

menopause.

However, research cannot progress without the willingness of volunteers such as those who contributed to ‘Voices of Doncaster Women’ to participate in these studies. This highlights the importance of community involvement in advancing our understanding and support of menopause, making the book launch not just a celebration, but a call to action for continued participation and advocacy.

Sojourn Doncaster firmly believes that women from all backgrounds and abilities must take part in research to ensure that their unique health experiences and support needs are accurately represented. Moreover, addressing the inequalities that exist between different groups of women is crucial.

Research participation helps highlight these disparities, ensuring that all women, regardless of their background, receive the care and support they need and deserve. By sharing their experiences and participating in research, women can advocate for better healthcare, workplace policies and community support systems, creating a more inclusive and equitable environment for everyone.

Discussions are underway with Sojourn Doncaster and colleagues from the Doncaster Health Determinants Research Collaboration (HDRC) team at the City of Doncaster Council regarding collaborative research.

The study will centre on capturing the real-life journey of Menopause and Perimenopause within Doncaster and amplifying the voices of the Doncaster Menopause Community. If you are interested in learning more about this potential study and possibly taking part once it has been approved and received ethics clearance, please reach out to Sojourn Doncaster initially by contacting Brioni at [email protected] and register your interest.

*Perimenopause is the time around menopause when your ovaries gradually stop working. This is a natural process that causes physical and emotional symptoms. It does not need treatment, but treatment can help ease symptoms. Treatment includes hormones, antidepressants, and lifestyle changes. Menopause is the time when menstrual periods permanently stop, marking the end of reproduction. It typically occurs between the ages of 45 and 55, although the exact timing can vary.