Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice bosses "delighted" at £80m Governnment funding

Bosses at a South Yorkshire children’s hospice which cares for Doncaster children say they are “delighted” after the Government announced an £80 million funding package.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children’s and young people’s hospices in England will receive almost £80 million in funding over three years, ensuring these services can continue supporting families during the most challenging times.

Heidi Hawkins, chief executive of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice, where children from Doncaster with life limiting conditions attend said: “We are delighted to hear today’s announcement which will make a significant difference to children’s hospice across the country, including here at Bluebell Wood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not having long term, secure Government funding has meant like so many other hospices, we have been living year-to-year, unable to grow our services or plan appropriately.

Heidi Hawkins, chief executive of Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

"This new commitment from Government, along with the support we receive from the public, allows us to take a more strategic approach to our services which will only be of benefit to the babies, children, young people and families we support.

“While we celebrate this news, it is important to acknowledge that there are still financial uncertainties ahead and we’re by no means exempt from these challenges at Bluebell Wood.

"Our costs rise year on year and the specialist and often complex nature of the uncompromising care and support we provide is increasingly expensive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are extremely grateful to the government, Together for Short Lives, Hospice UK and all who have worked tirelessly to secure this vital funding. We eagerly await further details so we can see exactly what the next steps will be to help secure the future of children’s hospices across England for decades to come.”

The multi-year revenue funding builds on the government's £100 million investment in hospices – the largest in a generation – and will allow compassionate care to continue to be provided for thousands of children and their loved ones across the country.

This funding will be adjusted for inflation and distributed through local Integrated Care Boards (ICBs), on behalf of NHS England.

Around 99,000 children across the UK are living with life-limiting conditions – such as cancer, cystic fibrosis, brain or spinal injuries – a number that has tripled in the last 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hospices provide care, support and wraparound services for children with life-limiting conditions and their families.

This commitment for the remainder of this Parliament gives children’s hospices certainty so they can plan ahead and continue to deliver high-quality, compassionate care to children with life-limiting conditions and their families during some of the most challenging times in their lives.

As part of the 10-Year Health Plan, the government will shift more care out of hospitals and into the community, to ensure patients and their families receive more personalised care in the most appropriate setting. The palliative and end-of-life care sector, including hospices, will have a big role to play in that shift.

Minister of State for Care, Stephen Kinnock, said: “Children's hospices provide invaluable support to children, families and loved ones facing unimaginable challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through this funding we are making sure hospices can continue delivering invaluable, compassionate, and high-quality care to children and their families – and ending the cliff edge of short-sighted, annual funding cycles – providing certainty for children’s hospices, but crucially for those they care for.

Nick Carroll, Chief Executive of Together for Short Lives, said: “I warmly welcome this news and thank ministers for listening to families of seriously ill children and those who provide them with the children’s hospice services they rely on.

“Children’s hospices are amazing and create precious moments of joy for seriously ill children and their families. As demand for this lifeline care grows in both volume and complexity, children’s hospices are providing more support than ever before.

“Maintaining and increasing this funding over three years will help to bring some clarity and reassurance to children’s hospices, helping them to plan and deliver care over a longer period. Above all, it will help ensure seriously ill children and their families can continue to access vital hospice care beyond 2025/26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I look forward to continuing to work with ministers to make sure children’s hospices are in a position to play a full role in realising the shifts in healthcare set out in the government’s 10 Year Plan. Together, it’s vital that we shape a palliative care delivery plan which means seriously ill children can access high quality, sustainable support in hospital, in the community and in children’s hospices.”

Toby Porter, CEO of Hospice UK, said:

“This is a welcome and significant first step to placing the children's hospice sector on a sustainable footing. The stability provided by a multi-year settlement will have a real impact on the care children’s hospices provide and the families they support.

“We look forward to working with the government on long-term reforms which are essential to safeguarding all hospice services and ensuring they can play their role in the shift towards more care delivered in the community.”