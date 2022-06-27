Blood donors are urgently needed for a session in Doncaster

The session is due to take place in the Manor Suite on High Road, Warmsworth, on Monday July 4, and it is currently only 73 per cent full.

Anyone can make an appointment at www.blood.co.uk, by calling 0300 123 23 23 or downloading the NHS Give Blood app.

A spokesman said: “Blood stock levels around the country have fallen, due to higher cancellations due to illness and the annual drop in donation over summer, when people are busy with holidays and events.

“Donors with O positive are particularly needed. Donors of all other types are welcome, especially O and B negative.

“Hospitals are continuing to receive all the blood they need but more donations are urgently needed.”

They added: “Every donation saves a life. Your blood could go to a mum who’s just given birth, someone who’s been in a car accident or a child with cancer to name just a few.”