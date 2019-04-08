Better nursing care campaign by Lindsey Lodge Hospice

Big hearted local sporting celebrities are among a host of high profile supporters of a campaign to raise funds to provide extra nursing care at Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

The local sports stars and even an MP have taken part in a video to help the charity.

To celebrate more than 26 years of providing care, Lindsey Lodge Hospice has launched its ‘Play the game; provide a nurse’ lottery campaign, which aims to fund the equivalent of four nurses every year.

At a special event to say thank you to some of the Lindsey Lodge lottery founder members, the Hospice showcased a video to launch the new campaign, which includes staff and patients, along with endorsements from golfer Tony Jacklin, players from Scunthorpe United FC and local MP Nic Dakin.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice Fundraiser Peter Dennis said: “We launched our weekly lottery in association with Your Charity Lottery six years ago, and our 375 founder members have generated over £120,000, which is the equivalent of us providing our patients with nutritious meals for a whole year. Since then, our lottery membership has grown to over 4,000.”

He added: “The aim of this new campaign is to encourage 2,000 more people to sign up across North Lincolnshire to help us fund the equivalent of four nurses for a whole year – so that’s just 500 new players for each nurse.”

The Lindsey Lodge Hospice Your Charity Lottery is eligible to anyone aged 16 and over. It costs just £1 per week and provides 82 cash prizes every Friday, including a rollover prize of up to £10,000, and with the current rollover jackpot standing at £7,800, now is definitely the time to sign up.

Peter added: “Nurses at the hospice are absolutely vital to delivering the high standard of care we’ve become known for.

“Alongside providing medical attention, they also provide emotional support to patients and their families at the very time they’re most in need - and that’s just as important.

“Nursing someone’s health even when they can no longer be cured isn’t an easy task, but the nurses also strive to meet patients’ wishes and can help create memories to look back on – and that’s invaluable to patients and their loved ones.”

For more information about joining the Lindsey Lodge Lottery please visit the Hospice’s lottery page on www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk, phone 0300 330 1500 or pick up a leaflet from the Hospice and any Hospice shop. Anyone signing up for a full 12 months up front will receive a free Lotte the Lottery Bear.