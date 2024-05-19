Be vigilant over signs and symptoms of bladder cancer
Through its Peace of Mind campaign, the Alliance is urging people to be vigilant and proactive in seeking medical advice if they notice any concerning changes in their bodies.
Over 10,000 new cases of bladder cancer are diagnosed each year in the UK. While it predominantly affects older people, it can occur at any age, making awareness crucial for all.
Recognising the early signs and symptoms of bladder cancer is crucial as early detection increases chances of effective treatment. Symptoms to watch for include:
Blood in your wee
An urgent need to wee, or needing to go more often
A burning sensation when weeing
Lower back pain
Pelvic pain
Unexplained weight loss
Swelling in the feet
Dr Steph Edgar, Clinical Lead for the SYB Cancer Alliance, said: “Being attuned to your body and recognising any changes is crucial. Bladder cancer, like many cancers, is most treatable when caught early. If you experience any of these symptoms, get Peace of Mind and arrange to see your GP as soon as possible. Your GP is there to listen to you, you’re not wasting their time – tell them all the symptoms you have been experiencing, no matter how small you think they are.”
And if people notice such symptoms in their friends or family, they too are urged to encourage them to get it checked out.
While the exact causes of bladder cancer remain complex, certain risk factors, such as smoking, exposure to certain chemicals, and a family history of the disease, are known to elevate the likelihood of its development.
Dr Edgar continues: “Most people with these symptoms don’t have bladder cancer, but it is better to see your GP so you can get a diagnosis as soon as possible.”
The Cancer Alliance’s Peace of Mind campaign aims not only to raise awareness but also to empower individuals to take charge of their health. By fostering a proactive approach to healthcare, the Alliance seeks to help improve outcomes and save lives.
For more information about the 'Peace of Mind' campaign and bladder cancer symptoms, visit the campaign website: https://bit.ly/4dp0h9O
