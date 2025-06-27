Bawtry has officially launched its latest community initiative to support breast cancer awareness, sustainability, and Doncaster families with the unveiling of the Wear It Pink bra bin.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The specially designed pink bin, created by signage experts Visual Group, was revealed in the town this week with the support of MP Lee Pitcher, members of Visit Bawtry, staff at Crown Hotel Bawtry, Visual Group and Angel Events.

The bra bin offers residents and visitors a fun and impactful way to support an important cause by donating unwanted bras, while also promoting recycling and sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bras will be creatively repurposed for the Wear It Pink Trail in October, where they are displayed on railings throughout Bawtry to raise awareness.

Bawtry launches ‘Wear It Pink’ bra bin to support breast cancer awareness and Doncaster families.

Once removed, good condition bras are donated to Bassetlaw Foodbank, providing essential support to local women.

Post-surgery bras are sent to breast cancer research charities, helping individuals following breast surgery. Bras unfit to be re-worn will be recycled including any metal or plastic components.

The campaign, part of the wider Visit Bawtry Wear It Pink initiative, combines community spirit with creativity and sustainability to make a visible impact across the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a fantastic example of how Bawtry businesses, residents, and our local leaders can work together to raise awareness and support those affected by breast cancer,” said Charlotte Lister CSR and Partnership Manager for The Crown Hotel Bawtry.

“We are incredibly grateful to Visual Group for designing such a striking bin and to Lee Pitcher MP for his continued support.”