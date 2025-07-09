Ask a GP anything event happening at Cast in Doncaster
Ever wondered what it’s really like to be a GP in today’s NHS?
Curious about how general practice works, or why it can be hard to get an appointment?
Want to know more about the pressures facing local services?
Or have cool ideas to share.
Now’s your chance to ask.
On Friday July 18 from 11am at Cast in Doncaster there will be an unique, live Q&A session.
One local GP will step into the spotlight to answer your questions – honestly, openly, and without the jargon.
This isn’t a GP appointment – it’s a relaxed, community conversation with someone on the frontline of healthcare.
Tickets are free but booking is essential and don’t forget to send your questions in in advance.
To book yours please click here.
