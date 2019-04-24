Art event’s super sum for Isle hospice

Almost £6000, raised through a charity art exhibition and sale, has boosted the coffers of a local hospice.

Over 400 individual pieces by local artists, photographers and crafters were exhibited at the sell-out Art Exhibition and Sale held by Lindsey Lodge Hospice at Scawby Village Hall last month.

*

All together, the event raised a great £5,900 to help towards the work of Lindsey Lodge Hospice, that serves the Isle along with a much wider area.

Event organiser Peter Dennis, Lindsey Lodge Hospice fundraiser, said: “Thank you to everyone who attended our event.

“We’re delighted it was such a huge success!”

He continued: “We’d also like to pay tribute to all of the talented artists who generously donated either 25 per cent, 50 per cent or 100 per cent of the total proceeds of each of their sales in support of Lindsey Lodge Hospice.

“Every penny they’ve donated will go towards providing our specialist palliative care to the people of North Lincolnshire.”

In addition to the exhibition and sale, guests were able to take part in a silent auction, to bid for two paintings.

The works were donated by renowned local artist Dennis Nash.

In addition to this, a raffle was run to win a commissioned painting by this year’s featured artist, Carol Hudson.

Peter Dennis added: “This event just gets bigger and better each year and has become a major event in the art calendar, giving local people a fantastic platform for sharing their work.”

The mayor of North Lincolnshire, Councillor John Briggs visited the art exhibition and sale while it was running, and met up with artist Lynda Houghton, along with members of the Lindsey Lodge Hospice senior management team and Board of Trustees.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice provides care for adults with life limiting illnesses, and specialist palliative care for day and inpatients.

For more information about Lindsey Lodge Hospice, the work that it does and its many fundraising activities, visit the website www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk