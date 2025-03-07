Annual presentation of awards to St John Ambulance volunteers at the Edlington unit

Edlington Badgers, cadets and adults held their annual presentation of awards last month.

Tthe group gathered at the Yorkshire Miners Welfare Club to host their annual awards ceremony. The event celebrated the outstanding achievements of Badgers (ages 5 to 11), Cadets (ages 11 to 17), and their devoted adult volunteers.

Throughout the evening, five new Badgers and 16 new Cadets were welcomed into St John.

An impressive total of 145 certificates were awarded, recognising accomplishments in various Badger and Cadet subjects, stage awards, and voluntary service milestones ranging from 50 to an extraordinary 1,000 hours. The invaluable contributions of adult volunteers were also recognised with service awards.

Lily Mae Harper (Grand Prior Award) Alice Slyde (1,000 Hours Award) Lily Mia Howells (Grand Prior Award).

Over the past year, Badgers completed subjects including Global Badger, St John Family Badger, and Scientific Badger, while Cadets focused Healthy Minds, Leadership and Teamwork, Emergency Planning, and Enrichment.

A highlight of the evening was the awarding of the prestigious Super Badger Award to five exceptional Badgers—Hermoine Galliers, Aaron Codd, Abbie Smith, Mia Holden, and Beatrice Watson. To achieve this top accolade, each Badger had to complete nine subjects.

Cadets Lily-Mae Harper and Lily-Mai Howells were honoured with the Grand Prior Award, the highest award a Cadet can achieve, requiring the completion of 16 subjects.

Alice Slyde was also recognised for her remarkable dedication, earning the 1000 Hours Voluntary Service Award.

Aaron Codd, Hermione Galliers, Ben Shackleton (County Commissioner South & West Yorkshire), Mia Holden, Abbie Smith, Beatrice Watson.

Additional special honours included Mia Holden and Jakub Garbacik being named Badgers of the Year, Alice Slyde receiving the Cadet of the Year title for the Edlington Unit, and Lily-Mai Howells being announced as the Edlington Mayor Cadet for 2025.

Among the adult volunteers, Debbie Darby received her three-year pin, Sandra Harper was awarded her 2nd Service Bar for 20 years of service, Julie Slyde earned her 5th Service Bar for 35 years of service, and Mr. Ernest Hardy (MBE) was commended for an incredible 55 years of service, receiving his 8th Service Bar.

Unit Manager Julie Slyde described the ceremony as a heartfelt tribute to dedication, hard work, and the strong sense of community spirit across all ages, expressing pride in everything achieved throughout 2024.

Mayor Linda Smith of Edlington presented Lily-Mia Howells with the Edlington Mayor Cadet award and said the Badgers and Cadets are a credit to not just St John but to the community as a whole.