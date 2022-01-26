Allergy Alert: Classic Cuisine products recalled due to  undeclared celery and mustard

Classic Cuisine products.

This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to celery and/or mustard.

Classic Cuisine shish kebab, shami kebab, chicken kebab, vegetable samosa, lamb samosa and chicken samosa are being recalled.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with coeliac disease, an allergy to, or an intolerance to mustard & celery.

All pack sizes and use-by dates are affected: three- pack kebabs and two- pack samosas.

Use-by date affected: 25/01/22, 26/01/22, 27/01/22, 28/01/22,

29/01/22, 30/01/22, 31/01/22, 01/02/22, 02/02/22. The use by date can be found on the label.