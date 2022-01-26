Allergy Alert: Classic Cuisine products recalled due to undeclared celery and mustard
Classic Cuisine is recalling nine of their products because they contain mustard and celery which are not mentioned on the label.
This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to celery and/or mustard.
Classic Cuisine shish kebab, shami kebab, chicken kebab, vegetable samosa, lamb samosa and chicken samosa are being recalled.
This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with coeliac disease an allergy to/an intolerance tola sensitivity to mustard & celery.
All pack sizes and use-by dates are affected: three- pack kebabs and two- pack samosas.
Use-by date affected: 25/01/22, 26/01/22, 27/01/22, 28/01/22,
29/01/22, 30/01/22, 31/01/22, 01/02/22, 02/02/22. The use by date can be found on the label.
If you have bought any of the above products and have an allergy to celery and/or mustard do not eat them. Instead return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.