All Doncaster MPs vote in support of historic Tobacco and Vapes Bill.

Yorkshire and Humber MPs have voted in favour of a Smokefree Generation by putting the historic Tobacco and Vapes Bill through to committee stage.

MPs from all parties voted for the Bill yesterday, which will introduce the phased out sale of tobacco for the next generation, as well as giving the government further powers to regulate vapes.

By raising the age of sale by one year every year, it would mean that no one born after 1 January 2009 could legally be sold tobacco products.

In Yorkshire and Humber, 36 of the 38 MPs who voted, were in support of the Bill, including all Doncaster MPs – Sally Jameson, Doncaster Central; Lee Pitcher, Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme; Ed Miliband, Doncaster North; and John Healey Rawmarsh and Conisbrough.

According to latest ONS data, Yorkshire and the Humber has the highest smoking prevalence of anywhere in England at 12.7 per cent.

Scott Crosby, Chair of Breathe, the region’s tobacco control programme, said: “The Tobacco and Vapes Bill presents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to eradicate the leading cause of death and preventable illness in England. The overwhelming support from Yorkshire and Humber MPs shows the strength of feeling we have in the region to create a fairer and healthier society. We are now one step closer to giving our children a tobacco-free future and saving thousands of lives.

“Yorkshire and the Humber has some of the most deprived areas in the country and we stand to benefit significantly from the introduction of the Bill.

"Smoking worsens health inequalities and too many families have been affected by it. We don’t want this for our future generations.”

Alongside the Bill the Government confirmed £70m funding for local authorities and £10m funding for enforcement.

It comes as new research from Cancer Research UK highlights the astonishing scale of harm from tobacco. The stark findings suggest that tobacco could cause almost 300,000 cancer cases within the next five years.