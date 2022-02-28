Adult eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia to receive improved services in Doncaster

This is Eating Disorders Awareness Week and during it Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) has outlined some of the plans in the pipeline for the next 12 months.

Matt Sandford who is from RDaSH and who is overseeing the transformation programme, said: “We are bringing together a collaborative of local organisations to reshape community-based and inpatient eating disorder services, so anyone experiencing problems like anorexia and bulimia will be able to access the same level of consistent care, support and advice wherever they live in South Yorkshire.”

Services for eating disorders are set to be improved

He continued: “We are currently developing our plans and excited to be working closely with local voluntary sector and other specialist eating disorder organisations to help patients get the support they need much quicker. We are connecting services across South Yorkshire, so healthcare professionals and patients can see where the right level of care can be provided, when and where it is needed.”

An improved programme of awareness-raising and training is also being developed to help healthcare professionals better understand the needs of people with an eating disorder.

Patients will be consulted first to make sure the changes reflect the views and needs of all the South Yorkshire service users.

Anyone who needs help for an eating disorder should contact their GP first for advice.

For details of Eating Disorders Week 2022 visit www.beateatingdisorders.org.uk