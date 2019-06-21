A third of Doncaster residents believe cannabis legalisation would lead to less of a burden on the NHS

According to the NHS, 337,870 of hospital admissions were due to alcohol abuse in one year in the UK and in 2017 alone, there were 5,843 alcohol-specific deaths across the country.

Other benefits cited include tax revenues, increased quality for users, and less alcohol related problems. The US, however, seems to have discovered a potential solution to these alcohol-related incidents: recent studies claim the reduction in overall alcohol consumption in the country is directly linked to the rise of medical marijuana legislation in multiple states.

What are your views on cannabis?

In fact, states in which medical marijuana is legal showed almost a 15% reduction in monthly alcohol sales, and in states where recreational marijuana is legal, sales dropped by 20%. A recent survey by CBDoil.co.uk found that Brits feel it would indeed create less of a strain on the NHS if marijuana – currently a Class B drug – was legalised across the country.

The survey questioned 3,000 respondents and found thatalmost one-third (30%) of Doncaster residents who support legalisation believe its main benefit would be less of a burden on the NHS.

18% believe it will lead to an increase in quality for its users (this is important considering low-quality cannabis with a high THC (psychoactive compound) content comprises a startling 94% of the drug sold on the streets of major cities. These low-grade strains can cause incidents of psychosis due to the fact that they are unregulated).22% of respondents in Doncaster also feel the legalisation of cannabis would result in an increased tax revenue for the country.

This is evident in the U.S., where the economic benefits of pot legalisation are already apparent in states like Colorado where revenues have reached a new high – in 2015, the state collected more than $135 million in taxes on medical and recreational marijuana. Additionally, 3% of supporters of marijuana legislation in Doncasterfeel it would alleviate the number of alcohol-related problems in the UK.Since November 2018, Brits have been legally able to access medicinal marijuana. However, it turns out the majority of people are actually unaware of the cannabis law with 64% of respondents saying they had no clue medical marijuana was legal in the UK.Broken down by different parts of the UK, the study found that more than half (56%) of Doncaster residents were unaware that medical marijuana has been legalised.

The study also discovered that over half of Brits would report a neighbour who they suspected of smoking cannabis, and 3/4 feel the war on drugs has, in fact, failed.

One third (34%) of respondents think that a cannabis store in their area would make a positive contribution.