A health, wellbeing and craft fayre is taking place in Armthorpe

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 23rd Sep 2024, 13:14 BST
The event will be on Sunday, September 29, and will include local stall holders with a few others from within the Yorkshire area.

There will be four talks/demos, these focus on yoga, soundbaths, colour meditation and empowerment talks.

Organiser Carol Kennard of Hummingbird Holistic Therapies said: “It’s a family event with an ice cream van, face painting, large play area and it’s also free entry and free parking.”

It takes place at Armthorpe Community Centre,11.30am-4.30pm.

