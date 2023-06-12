The Virtual Ward is run by Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) in partnership with Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, with clinicians visiting patients at home – keeping hospital beds free, yet the same care is delivered.

Mavis Cokeham, of Armthorpe, received care via Virtual Ward after feeling ill and tests showed she had heart failure.

“Staying at home definitely helped me to get better more quickly,” said Mavis. “My family could come around when they wanted, they aren’t just sat by a hospital bed. It also gave me peace of mind and I would not have been as settled in hospital. I was also in my own bed.

Mavis Cokeham

“The nurses have been brilliant and lovely,” she added. “They are friendly and efficient. They have told me so much about my illness and my body. If anyone is offered Virtual Ward my advice would be to ‘go for it.”

Daughter Vivienne Squire added: “The staff who came to see mum were excellent. I feel she got longer and better care than if she was on a ward. Mum was more comfortable at home and the family were happier as we could see her all the time. Virtual Ward made it easier for the family as well as for mum.”

Cora Turner, Director of Physical Services in Doncaster for RDaSH, said: “We’ve recently launched HomeFirst – which brings seven services together. The aim is to help patients get better either at home or in rehabilitation beds at Tickhill Road Hospital. We are helping people get the care they need in more relaxed settings.”