A total of 49,114 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Doncaster when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on October 18 (Monday), up from 48,507 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Doncaster now stands at 15,702 cases per 100,000 people, far higher than the England average of 12,779.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 136,217 over the period, to 8,497,868.

The number of coronavirus cases in Doncaster increased by 607 over the weekend

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded over the weekend in Doncaster.

The dashboard shows 901 people had died in the area by October 18 (Monday) – which was unchanged from Friday.

It means there have been four deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 12,167 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Doncaster.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

Figures reported on a Monday are likely to be lower as a result of a lag in reporting deaths over the weekend.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Doncaster have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 206,530 people had received both jabs by October 17 (Sunday) – 73 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.