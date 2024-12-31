2025 is almost here! These are the top 10 most searched New Year's resolutions

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

2025 is nearly here, and many will be ready to turn over a new leaf, with people choosing New Year’s resolutions as a way to do so.

But whether you want to get fitter or stop spending so much money, resolutions can be hard to keep.

That’s why experts at JeffBet have analyzed the average number of Google searches each month on a global scale over the past 12 months for terms associated with quitting habits, such as 'how to stop overeating' and 'how to quit vaping’.

The ranking for the most popular habits to stop was determined by those with the highest average monthly search volume.

The top 10 most searched New Year's resolutions include stopping vaping.

1 Vaping 87,070

2 Smoking 72,750

3 Drinking 40,100

4 Eating Sugar 28,600

5 Caffeine 22,260

6 Nail Biting 17,140

7 Oversleeping 8,400

8 Overeating 8,250

9 Procrastinating 8,230

10 Lying 6,990

Vaping - 87,070 average monthly searches

To stop vaping, know your triggers and routines with it. Whether you go for a vape after a meal, during a night out, or based on your emotional state, it’s important to recognize the patterns.

Consider talking to a doctor and your loved ones to get resources and support with your journey. You can also use nicotine patches, gum, lozenges, sprays, and inhalers to help relieve the withdrawal symptoms.

If the need comes from negative emotions, consider picking up a new hobby to keep your hands and mind busy, journaling to get your feelings out, and keeping an open line of communication with friends and family about how you’re feeling.

Smoking - 72,750 average monthly searches

Much like with vaping, you should have a plan in place for quitting and maybe think about your reasons for doing so. This can help keep you focused on your goal.

The advice you can follow to quit vaping will also work with quitting smoking and hopefully help you kick the habit. If going cold turkey feels intimidating, try to decrease it gradually.

Drinking - 40,100 average monthly searches

Much like with vaping and smoking, talking to a doctor or a loved one can keep you on track to receiving the help that you need. Staying away from places you associate with drinking, as well as keeping alcohol out of your home, can also help.

If you’re dealing with withdrawals or need something to replace it with, consider trying to keep your hands and mind occupied. Perhaps pick up a new hobby or try exercising as a way to help the urges.

Eating sugar - 28,600 average monthly searches

To kick the habit of eating sugar, read labels of foods you consume to see how much sugar they contain, which will help you keep track of the amount you consume. You can also sweeten foods such as Greek yogurt and oatmeal yourself so you know just how much you are having.

Drinking water, eating a balanced diet, and getting enough sleep are a few more ways to help with the sugar cravings.

Caffeine - 22,260 average monthly searches

It’s important to drink water if you’re quitting caffeine, as staying hydrated will help with withdrawal. Also consider alternatives such as decaffeinated tea or coffee, herbal teas, or even sparkling water.

Getting enough sleep is also key as it could help reduce the need for caffeine and will leave you feeling better and more refreshed throughout the day.

Nail biting - 17,140 average monthly searches

To help with nail biting, you can cut your nails and put a topcoat polish on them; this way if you bite them, it will leave a bitter taste in your mouth. Alternatively, you can cover your hands with gloves or your nails with bandages.

Distracting yourself by doing other things and identifying triggers are important. For example, if you do it when you are bored or anxious, try to find other outlets for these emotions like journaling or talking to someone you trust.

Oversleeping - 8,400 average monthly searches

To help you with constantly oversleeping, you can set an alarm for a reasonable time and turn off the snooze button. Additionally, making plans and having obligations can help with getting out of bed.

Sunlight can help regulate your sleep as well as doing regular exercise. If you live with others, ask them to help rouse you, as this could force you into getting up at a reasonable time.

Overeating - 8,250 average monthly searches

Overeating can be difficult to stop, especially around holidays such as Christmas and birthdays.

Try to recognize when you are full after a meal, or when you are satisfied. If you feel like you don’t need to eat more, don’t force yourself to.

If it comes from a place of boredom or negative emotions, think about what triggers you and try to find another way to work through them. This can include a new hobby or exercise.

Procrastinating - 8,230 average monthly searches

Procrastinating is a common issue, but breaking down tasks you need to do and prioritizing them can be a good way to help with the stress and anxiety of needing to do them. For example, one day you could do all of your laundry and the next you could sort out your bills.

It’s important to break tasks into manageable chunks so you don’t feel overwhelmed or neglect them any further.

Lying - 6,990 average monthly searches

Consider the triggers of what makes you tell lies and perhaps look at the emotions you feel when you’re likely to lie. These can help you untangle the reason for the habit.

You may want to consider other people and their feelings - if they found out you were lying would they be hurt? Try to have honest conversations with others, even if it could result in you having to be vulnerable or causing conflict.

Being truthful is important and can help you have better and stronger relationships with those around you.

A spokesperson for JeffBet said, “Having bad habits can be detrimental to both your physical and mental health. Setting resolutions for the new year can be a good way to start your journey to being better.

“It’s also a really admirable thing to do and whether you start small or throw yourself in at the deep end, just by starting you are doing a great job!”