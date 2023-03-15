News you can trust since 1925
Year 6 child seen brandishing a real gun on his first day at Doncaster school

The Free Press has received a number of reports of an alarming situation at a Doncaster school this week.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:40 GMT- 1 min read
A BB gun
All wishing to remin anonymous, parents have told us that a child, who only started at his primary on Monday was seen with a real firearm.

One emailed in and said: “Yesterday 13/3/23 a child who started to attend this school (year 6) - his first day was yesterday - was found to have a type of real gun in his coat.

“I have heard it may have been a ball bearing gun and it was loaded.”

Another said: “Children from the school have said he was showing it to a number of year 6 pupils in the playground, and luckily one child decided to tell a teacher.

“The teacher then collected the child and the child had been brought to the library where other staff members questioned him and kept him.”

Another added: “I think this needs to be made public as the headteacher has messaged parents to say it has been dealt with but has not made any other effort to reassure them of what she has put in place to ensure the safety of the children who attend.”

A spokesperson for the school said: “There was an incident at school which was investigated by the police with no further action taken. Making sure our children feel safe at school is vitally important and we have reassured our parents that this was dealt with in line with our school policy and appropriate actions have been taken.”

Doncaster