Work gets under way on new £800,000 sports pavilion at Doncaster school

Permission has been granted for the construction of the pavilion on Hill House School’s off-site sports grounds on Station Road, Blaxton.

The 53 acres of land where the complex will be constructed was bought by the school in 2011. Part of the land was developed for sports fields in 2013.

The school already uses Blaxton Sports Grounds for rugby and cricket on a regular basis. Local sports team, Doncaster Belles Juniors, also use the football pitches on the site as their home ground for training during the spring and summer months.

The new sports pavilion at Hill House School.

The new building, designed by Doncaster Architects, Building Link Design, will feature four changing rooms, a function room with refreshments preparation area, an outdoor patio, storage and visitor parking area and will cost around £800k.

David Holland, headmaster of Hill House School said, “Performance sport is one of the areas that the Hill House prides itself on so it is important that we can provide the best possible facilities for our children and the wider community.

“The new pavilion will provide much needed facilities to our Blaxton Sports Grounds, providing a more comfortable and welcoming place to welcome teams and spectators.”

The school, which was founded in 1912, is a long-standing part of Doncaster community and prides itself on continuously developing its facilities.

The latest major development at the school follows in the footsteps of a £1.1 million 6th form building in 2011, a £1 million dining hall in April 2017, an £800k all-weather hockey pitch in 2016 and more recently in 2020, the acquisition of Oxford House, a building adjacent to the school, home to a number of Doncaster businesses.

Construction will commence on the pavilion later this month, with the work being undertaken by local contractor PS Construction.

The project is set to be completed by the end of the summer 2022 and ready for use by Michaelmas term in September.