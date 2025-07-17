Work Experience returns for more than 200 Doncaster students at Sir Thomas Wharton Academy

More than 200 students from Sir Thomas Wharton Academy, part of Maltby Learning Trust, have taken part in a revitalised work experience programme this year. Year 10 and Year 12 students secured placements across a wide range of sectors - from engineering and education to law, hospitality, and even government.

“We are thrilled to have resumed our work experience programme,” said Mr Martin, Associate Assistant Principal, at Sir Thomas Wharton Academy. “This marks the first time since the pandemic that our students have engaged in real-world placements through an academy-supported initiative. We’re proud to have achieved 100% participation, with students taking ownership of the process from start to finish.”

Students took responsibility for finding their own placement, they contacted prospective employers, and developed their confidence in speaking on the phone and in person to secure placements.

Sir Thomas Wharton Academy is extremely thankful to the local business community for their engagement in the work experience programme.

Mr Coulson from Sir Thomas Wharton Academy visiting students at their work placement.

“We understand that hosting students can be time-consuming for businesses, and we’re incredibly grateful for their support,” said Matt McDonald, Principal of Sir Thomas Wharton Academy. “Employers and students alike reported that the experience helped our young people to develop key skills such as teamwork, confidence, decision-making, and organisation.”

This is the first step for many students in understanding workplace expectations and learning how to be professionals.

To find out more about Sir Thomas Wharton Academy, visit www.stwacademy.com