Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To round off its annual Storytelling Festival, the National Literacy Trust in Doncaster ispleased to announce the inaugural winners of the Doncaster Illustrator and Author Prize(DIPDAP) as author Anna Brooke and illustrator Owen Lindsay.

The duo have been recognised for their incredibly funny and slimy tale, Monster Bogey, published by Chicken House.

Reacting to the news, Anna Brooke said: “As a children’s book author, winning any literary competition is brilliant. But winning one voted for by children is ‘snot’ to be sniffed at! I’m over the moon that my words and Owen Linday’s illustrations have been chosen by so many of Doncaster’s schoolchildren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Storytelling (and when I say that, I mean both the act of telling a story and reading or hearing one) is central to who we all are. It helps us connect with other people, helps us make sense of the world, and helps us consider new ideas. And it can help us escape and find comfort too. It’s how we learn things about ourselves, and it’s why giving children access to books is so important.”

Winners of the first-ever Doncaster Illustrator and Author Prize announced.

Owen Lindsay also shared his thoughts, saying: “I’m very honoured to receive this award,especially because it’s been chosen by kids. When I was a little kid I was obsessed with anything spooky and gross, and Anna’s story is exactly the sort of book I would have loved. Inspired by her amazing writing, when I drew Bogey I tried to imagine the sort of monsters that haunted my world back then. I’m so glad kids loved it!”

Organised by the National Literacy Trust in Doncaster, the winners of the DIPDAP were chosen after votes on the six shortlisted books were submitted by 534 children from 13 local primary schools, who read and discussed each book with their classmates.

Phil Sheppard, Manager for the National Literacy Trust in Doncaster, said: “Opportunities like this help children to discover books they enjoy , and provide them with a platform to share their thoughts and experiences. Whether through reading, writing, speaking – or illustrating – letting children’s voices be heard in a fun and interactive way can help them develop literacy skills for life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This matters because last year one in four 11-year-olds in Yorkshire and the Humber left school without the reading skills they need to thrive. Building an enjoyment of reading is a vital way to tackle this and the National Literacy Trust in Doncaster uses illustrations to bring stories to life in a different way.

From poetry to comedy, the DIPDAP shortlist featured a wide range of books from authors who have written and illustrated their novels, and author-illustrator duos who have worked together to create an unforgettable reading experience. Monster Bogey received an incredible 130 votes, with pupils writing in to share their enjoyment of reading it – and others on the shortlist.

Rafaz, pupil at Hill Top Academy, Edlington, said: “We loved reading the different book(s) for the DIPDAP award. We’ve been using the illustrations too to work on our sketching skills.”

Amelia, another Hill Top Academy pupil shared: “I was really excited to vote for the winning book. It has inspired us to read more and I have started to do some of my own writing based on the books.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anna and Owen were presented with their bespoke trophies, created by talented local ceramicist, Emily Rowley, at Doncaster Storytelling Festival’s flagship event – attended by 1,500 children from 24 local schools.