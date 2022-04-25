The Trust, which has six schools in Doncaster and one in North Lincolnshire, has now had three successful Ofsted visits this year.

The CEO of The Rose Learning Trust, Helen Harrison, said: “Congratulations to the two staff teams on these wonderful outcomes.

"It is clear that the school leaders and staff at both schools have worked tirelessly to make sure they are doing the very best for the children both academically and socially.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hatchell Wood Primary Academy

"At The Rose Learning Trust we want to transform the futures of our children which can only be done through the collaboration and dedication of the staff, the families and communities we have in our schools.”

Richmond Hill Primary Academy remains a good school following a Section 8 inspection in February.

Inspectors noted that the academy’s values of collaboration, aspiration, resilience and endeavour are promoted through the school.

They also said pupils contribute well to the community.

The school’s support team provides pupils with effective social and emotional support.

Pupils listen carefully in lessons and join in class discussions enthusiastically.

Staff and leaders work well as a team to help each other and share ideas.

Debbie Secker, Principal of Richmond Hill Primary Academy said: “We are delighted that Richmond Hill is again acknowledged by Ofsted as a good school.

"We are very proud of the education that is provided for our children along with the thorough SEND and safeguarding practices which have been recognised ”

Hatchell Wood Primary Academy’s Section 5 inspection stated that it is a good school and inspectors noted that the school is rightly proud of the caring and nurturing environment it provides.

"They also said Leaders are ambitious in what they believe all pupils can achieve. Pupils blossom under these expectations.

"The curriculum is ambitious and planned logically from reception to Year 6. Staff have high expectations for all pupils. The commitment to the personal development of pupils is a considerable strength of the school.

Headteacher, Jeremy Harris, said: “We are so pleased that Ofsted has again recognised the good work that our school has done to provide a quality education and emotional and mental health support for our children particularly in recent challenging times.”