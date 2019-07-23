Trinity Academy of Thorne students’ ‘Reel’ deal
Young talented Trinity Academy sixth formers were in the frame at Sheffield Hallam University when they took part in its SHU Film School 2019.
From Wednesday to Friday, the four Year 12 Film Studies students had hands-on experience during a three-day university film school.
Taking the opportunity to be independent and experience life as a university student, Emma Grayson, Agata Myszka, Liam Sutton and Georgina Quinn worked with peers from a range of other colleges and sixth-form centres to produce their own short documentary film.
Head of Media and Film Studies Catherine Derry, who secured the film school places for the students, said: “The opportunity for our students to attend the Film School at Sheffield Hallam has been fantastic and something that we can’t thank them enough for.
“It has really helped the students to understand the practical production process and given them an insight in to the hugely varied world of moving image.
“It is fantastic to see our students working so independently to produce a high quality piece of documentary film.”
On the first day, the students found out their groups and got to work on coming up with an idea and getting used to the equipment in the university.
The students from Trinity, along with two students from another school, decided to make their film about plastic waste, particularly in Sheffield, but showing the impact globally and the effect it has on the world's oceans and marine life.
Day two brought the challenge of speaking to the public and recording vox-pops - short interviews with members of the public - to include in the film by visiting various locations around the Sheffield area.
The third and final day was used to edit and piece together the film, the students working as a team to find fitting atmospheric music and create voice-overs for the titles and statements appearing on screen.