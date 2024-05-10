This recycling scheme is cutting school uniform costs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parents and school leaders are praising a uniform recycling scheme designed to combat rising living costs. The service collects used uniforms, refurbishes them to top-notch condition, and resells them at discounts of up to 50 percent.

The RE:FORM initiative which is run by Trutex, was awarded Best Circularity Reuse award at the 2022 National Recycling Awards. The programme provides parents with donation points at every Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT) school. Trutex then launders, repairs, and repackages the items for parents and carers to purchase via the Trutex website, with an interest free option to spread out payments, further easing any financial strain.

Besides affordability, this scheme offers impressive environmental benefits. By reusing clothing and extending its life by as little as 9 months, it reduces landfill waste and minimises carbon and water use by as much as 30 per cent*.

Several garments including blazers, trousers and some skirts are made from 100 per cent post consumer recycled polyester, contributing to millions of plastic bottles avoiding landfill every year and further boosting sustainability.

Over 8,000 garments have been recycled by OGAT since it started participating in the scheme in 2021, demonstrating the programme’s success across its family of schools.

Commenting on its success, Katy Bradford, Deputy CEO at OGAT, said: “The response to our uniform recycling scheme has been incredible, not only do parents and carers love having affordable options, but it also teaches valuable lessons about sustainability and reducing waste. The programme is making a tangible difference in students' lives and modelling environmental responsibility - It's a win-win for everyone involved.”