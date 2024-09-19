Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The National Literacy Trust in Doncaster is bringing a little magic to the Frenchgate Centre on Saturday 21 September, as it hosts a free Magic Mirror pop-up event for families.

The Magic Mirror – a fun take on the photo booth, enabling families to take full length photos with exciting frames, prints and props - will be found between H&M and Waterstones from 11.30am-2.30pm.

Families are invited to drop in and take a series of fun snaps together, which they can take home for free.

What’s more, the National Literacy Trust team will be offering every family taking part a free book and copy of the charity’s Little Moments Together cards, created in partnership with Better Health, Start for Life.

The cards are designed for parents of children aged 0-2 years, with one booklet for parents of babies from birth to nine months, and another for little ones up to 2 years old. Parents will find tips for chatting to their children throughout the day and guidance about how these conversations can help babies learn to communicate more effectively.

A child’s development in the first few years of life is significantly linked with their later success in education and ongoing levels of happiness and wellbeing. Yet last year in Doncaster, almost one third (32 per cent) of five-year-olds started primary school without the early literacy, language and communication skills they need to learn and thrive, rising to more than two in five (45 per cent) of those from disadvantaged communities.

Phil Sheppard, Manager for the National Literacy Trust in Doncaster, said: “The first years of a child’s life have a big impact and parents play a vital role in their children’s speech and language development. But we know that it can be hard to find the time to research

ways to support this development when you have little ones – or even be sure that you’re doing things right! – which is why we’re highlighting little moments together where parents can practise chatting with their baby.

"From nappy changes to bath time, just a few minutes every day can help your child develop the communication skills they’ll need to thrive.”

Families are invited to take part in the event with no need to pre-book, and experienced staff and volunteers will be on hand to answer parents’ questions about supporting their child’s development.

From remembering the lyrics to an old nursery rhyme, to finding out when and where there are free baby classes happening in Doncaster, the team will be happy to help.

To find out more about the National Literacy Trust in Doncaster, and the work it is doing to help families unlock the literacy skills they need to grow, learn and thrive, visit https://wordsforlife.org.uk/little-moments-together.

To keep up to date with local events and activities, follow the Facebook page

www.fb.com/DoncasterLiteracyTrust, or if you’d like to get involved, email [email protected].