The top schools in the north - The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025 - see how Doncaster fared
Widely acknowledged as the most authoritative survey of the country’s top schools, the guide will be published online at 7am on Friday, December 6 and available in print in a 28-page supplement on Sunday, December 8.
Recognised as the definitive ranking of the UK’s top primary and secondary state and independent schools, this guide remains an essential resource for parents seeking the very best in education for their children.
The guide includes a fully searchable national database of over 2,000 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode. As well as an assessment of all academic results on a school-by-school basis, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally.
Helen Davies, Editor of Parent Power, said: “The educational landscape is challenging – teacher shortages, rising student mental health issues and special educational needs and the Vat rise – but there is also so much to celebrate from the hard work of passionate and committed teachers who are finding ever more innovative and impactful ways to boost their students and give them the very best start in life.
“As well as celebrating the academic excellence of the top schools it is fantastic to see how they are shaping their students to be ready for the 21st century.”
The Parent Power guide also features:
Tips on how to apply for a scholarship to a top private school
Inside the UK’s top maths school that pupils call “Disneyland” plus a quiz
An investigation into smartphones and schools
An interview with the oldest teacher in Britain, aged 82
Is a private education worth it? How it all adds up
23 questions that every parent should ask to choose the right school for their child
The homework cheats from Google Lens to ChatGPT
Frank Cottrell-Boyce, the children’s laureate, offers expert advice on fostering a love of reading in children, and the books to read from Reception to Year 3
One anonymous parent confesses all about just how they nabbed a primary school place
Full list of winners in the North
State Secondary School of the Year in the North & State Secondary School of the Year for Academic Excellence in the North: Heckmondwike Grammar School, West Yorkshire
Comprehensive School of the Year in the North: Fulford School, York
Independent Secondary School of the Year in the North: Hill House School, Doncaster
Independent Secondary School of the Year for Academic Excellence in the North: Queen Ethelburga’s College, York
Primary School of the Year in the North: Carlton Junior and Infant School, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire
2025 Parent Power National Awards (state secondary schools)
State Secondary School of the Year: King Edward VI Camp Hill School for Girls, Birmingham
State Secondary School of the Year for Academic Excellence: Henrietta Barnett School, London
Comprehensive School of the Year: Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire
Joint State Secondary School of the Year for A-levels: Queen Elizabeth’s School, Barnet and Henrietta Barnett School, London
State Secondary School of the Year for GCSEs: Henrietta Barnett School, London
International Baccalaureate State School of the Year: Ashcroft Technology Academy, London
Sixth Form College of the Year & Sixth Form College of the Year for Academic Excellence: King’s Maths School, London
State Faith Secondary School of the Year: Tauheedul Islam Girls’ High School and Sixth Form College, Blackburn
State 11-16 Secondary School of the Year: Sawston Village College, Cambridgeshire
2025 Parent Power National Awards (independent secondary schools)
Independent School of the Year: Reigate Grammar School, Surrey
Independent School of the Year for Academic Excellence: St Paul’s Girls’ School, London
Independent Boarding School of the Year & School of the Year for A-levels: Brighton College, East Sussex
Independent International Baccalaureate School of the Year: King’s College School, London
Independent School of the Year for GCSEs: Westminster School, London
Independent 11-16 Secondary School of the Year: Palmers Green High School, London
2025 Parent Power National Awards (primary schools)
Primary School of the Year: Hampden Gurney CofE Primary School, London
Small Primary School of the Year: Springwell School, Hartlepool
See the league table in full here thetimes.com/best-schools-league-table