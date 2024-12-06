The UK’s highest-achieving primary and secondary schools are revealed in the 32nd edition of The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025 – including one in Doncaster.

Widely acknowledged as the most authoritative survey of the country’s top schools, the guide will be published online at 7am on Friday, December 6 and available in print in a 28-page supplement on Sunday, December 8.

Recognised as the definitive ranking of the UK’s top primary and secondary state and independent schools, this guide remains an essential resource for parents seeking the very best in education for their children.

The guide includes a fully searchable national database of over 2,000 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode. As well as an assessment of all academic results on a school-by-school basis, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally.

The top schools in the north - The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025 - see how Doncaster fared.

Helen Davies, Editor of Parent Power, said: “The educational landscape is challenging – teacher shortages, rising student mental health issues and special educational needs and the Vat rise – but there is also so much to celebrate from the hard work of passionate and committed teachers who are finding ever more innovative and impactful ways to boost their students and give them the very best start in life.

“As well as celebrating the academic excellence of the top schools it is fantastic to see how they are shaping their students to be ready for the 21st century.”

The Parent Power guide also features:

Tips on how to apply for a scholarship to a top private school

Inside the UK’s top maths school that pupils call “Disneyland” plus a quiz

An investigation into smartphones and schools

An interview with the oldest teacher in Britain, aged 82

Is a private education worth it? How it all adds up

23 questions that every parent should ask to choose the right school for their child

The homework cheats from Google Lens to ChatGPT

Frank Cottrell-Boyce, the children’s laureate, offers expert advice on fostering a love of reading in children, and the books to read from Reception to Year 3

One anonymous parent confesses all about just how they nabbed a primary school place

Full list of winners in the North

State Secondary School of the Year in the North & State Secondary School of the Year for Academic Excellence in the North: Heckmondwike Grammar School, West Yorkshire

Comprehensive School of the Year in the North: Fulford School, York

Independent Secondary School of the Year in the North: Hill House School, Doncaster

Independent Secondary School of the Year for Academic Excellence in the North: Queen Ethelburga’s College, York

Primary School of the Year in the North: Carlton Junior and Infant School, Dewsbury, West Yorkshire

2025 Parent Power National Awards (state secondary schools)

State Secondary School of the Year: King Edward VI Camp Hill School for Girls, Birmingham

State Secondary School of the Year for Academic Excellence: Henrietta Barnett School, London

Comprehensive School of the Year: Impington Village College, Cambridgeshire

Joint State Secondary School of the Year for A-levels: Queen Elizabeth’s School, Barnet and Henrietta Barnett School, London

State Secondary School of the Year for GCSEs: Henrietta Barnett School, London

International Baccalaureate State School of the Year: Ashcroft Technology Academy, London

Sixth Form College of the Year & Sixth Form College of the Year for Academic Excellence: King’s Maths School, London

State Faith Secondary School of the Year: Tauheedul Islam Girls’ High School and Sixth Form College, Blackburn

State 11-16 Secondary School of the Year: Sawston Village College, Cambridgeshire

2025 Parent Power National Awards (independent secondary schools)

Independent School of the Year: Reigate Grammar School, Surrey

Independent School of the Year for Academic Excellence: St Paul’s Girls’ School, London

Independent Boarding School of the Year & School of the Year for A-levels: Brighton College, East Sussex

Independent International Baccalaureate School of the Year: King’s College School, London

Independent School of the Year for GCSEs: Westminster School, London

Independent 11-16 Secondary School of the Year: Palmers Green High School, London

2025 Parent Power National Awards (primary schools)

Primary School of the Year: Hampden Gurney CofE Primary School, London

Small Primary School of the Year: Springwell School, Hartlepool

See the league table in full here thetimes.com/best-schools-league-table