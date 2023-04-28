The best photos from Doncaster and District Schools Cross-Country competition

More than 250 Doncaster children representing 15 schools took part in this year’s Doncaster and District Cross Country competition.

Tickhill Estfield Primary School were crowned overall winners for the first time and presented with the Chris Keyworth Shield.

The annual event was held at the award-winning Hill House School in Auckley last weekend.

A record-breaking 260 children from schools across the district competed across four team categories including U9 Girls, U9 Boys, U11 Girls and U11 Boys.

Katie Vickers, director of sport at Hill House School, said: “It was fantastic to welcome children from schools across the area to compete in this event.

"The weather was a little wet, but this only helped to demonstrate the resilience and determination of the runners who fought through the conditions to do their very best.”

Hundreds of family members turned out to cheer on the youngsters.

Tickhill Estfeld won the U9 Girls event while the U9 Boys race was tied between Scawsby Junior Academy and Tickhill Estfeld.

Scawsby Junior Academy were the U11 Girls winners with Copley Junior School taking first spot in the U11 Boys category.

The course consisted of a 1km distance for the U9s and 1.2km for the U11 groups.

Mrs Vickers added: “It was a wonderful atmosphere, and the children gave their all.”

