A Levels can be some of the most important exams in a young student’s life, playing a vital role in determining which university or tertiary institution they get into.

It just makes sense that parents want to make sure the school that guides them through sixth form is the right fit for them. But in a region as vast as Yorkshire, with competitive and selective grammar schools, specialist sixth form colleges that excel in teaching particular subjects, and familiar local secondary schools that also have sixth forms, beginning to narrow them down can be a daunting task.

We’ve created a league table of some of the best-performing state secondary schools and sixth form colleges when it comes to A Level results - from York to Sheffield, and Leeds to Hull. It’s based on the most recent performance data currently available (for the 2022/23 school year).

We have ranked schools based on their A Level performance point score - a scaled score based on the average number of points students managed to achieve across all of the A Level exams they took. Sixty is the highest number possible, equivalent to an A*, but we’ve only selected schools with at at least a B average. All schools on the list also had an overall Ofsted rating of ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ before this measure was dropped earlier this month , meaning the quality of education provided, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and student safeguarding have all been found to either meet or exceed government standards.

Here were the 15 secondary schools and sixth form colleges from across Yorkshire that came out on top:

Ripon Grammar School In first place is Ripon Grammar, a secondary school and sixth form in Ripon, North Yorkshire. It is selective, meaning students usually need to pass an exam or meet certain criteria to get in, and was formerly rated 'good' by Ofsted. In the 2022/23 academic year, it had an A Level point score of 44.78 - giving it an average grade of B+.

Archbishop Holgate's School Next is Archbishop Holgate's, an Anglican secondary school and sixth form in York. It was formerly rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted. In the 2022/23 academic year, it had an A Level point score of 42.32 - giving it an average grade of B+.

Horsforth School This is a secondary school and sixth form in Horsforth, Leeds. It was formerly rated 'good' by Ofsted. In the 2022/23 academic year, it had an A Level point score of 41.63 - giving it an average grade of B.