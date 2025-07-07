Teacher and team from Armthorpe Academy wins big at Consilium Awards 2025

These awards are unique in being voted for by staff, for our staff and students, highlighting those who make an outstanding difference in their school communities.

Heather Kimber, Attendance Lead at Armthorpe Academy, was awarded the Equity Award. Heather’s work has made a powerful and lasting impact on the lives of students at Armthorpe Academy. Her commitment, warmth, and tireless efforts to support pupils and families have helped ensure fairness and opportunity for all, truly reflecting the values at the heart of Consilium Academies.

Armthorpe Academy also received the Team of the Year Award, with the Pastoral Team recognised for their outstanding dedication and support to students’ wellbeing and success.

Bringing together colleagues from across the North West, North East of England, and Yorkshire, the event highlighted the power of a united trust committed to improving life chances for every child, regardless of background or postcode.

Adding to the uplifting atmosphere, students from the Trust’s secondary schools delivered a range of memorable performances throughout the evening, showcasing creativity and talent from across the region.

"The Consilium Awards bring our entire trust together to celebrate the people who live our values every day," said Michael McCarthy, CEO of Consilium Academies. "Heather and the team are a shining example of the compassion, dedication and integrity that define our schools."

The 2025 Consilium Awards not only celebrated exceptional individuals, they also served as a powerful reminder of the good happening in education every single day. In a time when challenges often take centre stage, this event proudly shone a light on the care, commitment, and quiet brilliance found in classrooms and corridors across the Trust.