Support the sparkle this Christmas at Doncaster Deaf Trust

Doncaster Deaf Trust is looking for sponsors who want to support their Christmas lights this year.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 7th Dec 2023, 16:46 GMT
Updated 7th Dec 2023, 16:46 GMT
Each year the Trust lights up its Leger Way venue for the festive period and the lights bring Christmas joy to passersby.

This year, the charity is looking for businesses and individuals who can help towards the running costs of the lights.

Becca Lynch, fundraiser, said:

“We know how much people love the Deaf Trust Christmas lights and we are well known for how festive our venue looks throughout December.

“As a charity we are asking for support to go towards the running costs and each and every donation will be greatly appreciated.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/campaign/christmaslightsddt

