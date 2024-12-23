Success of adult learners and tutors celebrated at event in South Yorkshire
During the celebration, 16 awards were presented to individuals from across the four local authorities in South Yorkshire, including Doncaster, who have made significant progress in numeracy and achieved outstanding success.
Awards were also presented to tutors and learning organisations who have delivered innovative courses across the South Yorkshire community.
Multiply, a programme funded by the UK Government, offers free courses and activities to adults so they can improve their numeracy skills and enhance their job prospects. It is delivered by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, in partnership with Barnsley Council, City of Doncaster Council, Rotherham Council and Sheffield City Council.
Since it started in 2022, the programme has supported almost 18,000 South Yorkshire residents. One such learner, Adeyemi Akewale Akerele, works as a carer and has found that Multiply has boosted his employability skills alongside his maths confidence.
Adeyemi explained: “Multiply has really, really helped me to manage myself and my time. I’ve got children and it’s helped me to engage with them around their maths work in school.”
Ramia Almahmoud, from Sheffield, was awarded an Outstanding Achievement Award having grown in confidence since taking part in classes at Learn for Life. Ramia moved to the UK from Syria and spoke limited English when she arrived.
With an ambition to teach maths in the UK, Ramia found Multiply has helped her understand numeracy in another language.
Already achieving a Level 1 Functional Skills qualifications in Mathematics, she is now working towards a Level 2 qualification whilst tutoring beginner students.
Melissa Gresswell, Head of Adult Skills at the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA), presented the awards to the award winners, and explained why the programme has been so important for the community: “We’ve heard today from all of our local authority partners about the significant impact that Multiply has had on so many individuals.”
“We’ve also heard from those at the heart of communities how the programme has encouraged people to progress, not just into formal learning around mathematics but into better higher paid jobs because of the boost in confidence the programme has given them.
"That is exactly why SYMCA has been so proud to deliver the programme across South Yorkshire.”
Multiply award winners from across the Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council area were presented as follows:
Progress to Success - Sara Greenfield
Outstanding Achievement - Jade Laing
Outstanding Tutor - Liam Linley, Founder & Director, Future Steps
Outstanding Organisation - Skills-UK Education & Training
Award winners from across the City of Doncaster Council area were presented as follows:
Progress to Success – The Charity Hub
Outstanding Achievement – Sarah Hindson
Outstanding Tutor – Galyna Sheredeka
Outstanding Organisation – Inner Sunshine
Award winners from across the Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council area were presented as follows:
Progress to Success - Grace Woodger
Outstanding Achievement - Joshua Gurnhill
Outstanding Tutor - Andleeb Munawar
Outstanding Organisation - Premier Learning
Award winners from across the Sheffield City Council area were presented as follows:
Progress to Success - Sam Steele
Outstanding Achievement - Ramia Almahmoud
Outstanding Tutor - Julie D'Souza-Walsh
Outstanding Organisation - Brightbox
