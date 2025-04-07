Students conquer the slopes in Italian ski adventure

Students mastered the snow plough and turning techniques before advancing to the mountain’s slopes.

A group of 28 students from Outwood Academy Danum have returned from a week-long ski trip to the stunning Pila ski resort in the Aosta Valley, Italy. Accompanied by five dedicated staff, the group embarked on an adventure-packed holiday, with skiing, personal development and cultural experiences, providing students with new skills and lifelong memories.

With skiing elevations reaching 2,700 metres, Pila offered the perfect environment for students, many of whom were skiing for the first time, to learn and progress. Under the expert tuition of instructors, students mastered the snow plough and turning techniques before advancing to the mountain’s slopes. By the end of the week, many were confidently skiing in parallel, having overcome early tumbles.

Trip leader Richard Motson said: “It was incredible to watch the students grow in confidence each day. They supported one another, pushed themselves out of their comfort zones and proudly represented the academy. It was a joy to lead such a fantastic group.”

Off the slopes, students enjoyed a packed programme of après-ski activities including tubing, tenpin bowling and exploring the historic town of Aosta; with an essential stop for Italian gelato.