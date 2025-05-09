"Stuck" Doncaster schools to benefit from Government improvement teams

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Department for Education has revealed the 215 “stuck” schools that are receiving targeted support from special advisers – including a number in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Regional Improvement for Standards and Excellence (RISE) advisers will be deployed at schools across the country from the summer term onwards.

The DfE defines schools as stuck if they were rated as “requires improvement” at their most recent graded Ofsted inspection and were previously less than “good”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DfE announced the expansion of the RISE scheme last week with the appointment of 45 new advisers. In both the first and second waves of appointments, the majority of advisers have come from academy backgrounds.

Schools across Yorkshire, including two in Doncaster, will benefit from the new teams.

Announcing the next phase, the DfE said dozens of schools on the list of stuck schools in need of support have been in this situation for more than six years, and 42 of them for more than 11 years.

In Yorkshire and Humber, this includes 22 schools that will now benefit from support from the teams.

In Doncaster, Askern Spa Academy and Toll Bar Primay School have been selected for the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every adviser is an expert with a track record of improving schools and have hit the ground running to help schools across the country improve so every child can achieve and thrive.

When a school is selected for RISE support, an adviser will visit the school to understand their situation and work with them to understand the areas of the existing improvement plan that need developing. If a school needs additional support, they will be connected with an organisation such as a high performing academy trust.

Every support package is tailored specifically to address each school's unique challenges and requirements. This might include professional development for teachers, short term expert help from a RISE adviser, or sharing successful approaches from other schools.

Government funding is available to cover the costs of this additional support where necessary, ensuring schools can access the help they need without financial barriers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teams will also work across all schools up and down the country providing a universal service, signposting to best practice and bringing schools together to share their knowledge and innovation, focusing on four national priorities: attainment with a focus on English and maths, attendance, making mainstream local schools more inclusive and making sure children are ready in reception.

Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson said: “Children growing up in our country deserve nothing less than the best start in life. No child should be spending precious days, let alone years, in schools that are underperforming.

“Our new RISE teams, made up of the best of the best in school improvement, can be the spark that turns around the life chances of tens of thousands of children.

“RISE teams have already hit the ground running, and as we deliver on our Plan for Change, I am determined to make sure we lift every school, for every child, up to the standard of the best.”