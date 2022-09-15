Storytelling session celebrates Roald Dahl Day at Doncaster school

Roald Dahl Day celebrates the author and his creative children’s books, encouraging primary school children to engage with the wonders of reading and storytelling.

Beth Guvier delivered the storyteller session to the Year Two students through interactive performances of traditional folk tales with songs.

Beth told tales inspired by Roald Dahl’s style and delivered creative re-imaginings of the author’s original stories.

Roald Dahl Day - Beth Guvier delivering the storytelling at Kingfisher Primary School

The stories featured witches, giants, foxes and enormous vegetables, drawing on folktales and legends that inspired the great writer Roald Dahl.

Harron also presented the school with an anthology of Roald Dahl books for its library and each pupil received a goodie bag containing a chocolate bar reminiscent of Charlie and the Chocolate factory Wonka bars and a book gift card.

Aimee Pickering, HLTA & Fundraising Lead at Kingfisher Primary School, said: “It was wonderful to see the children so engaged with the story teller.

"We really appreciated Beth’s interactive style. A big thank you to Harron Homes for making this possible and their kind donation of Roald Dahl books to our library.”

Natalie Griffiths, Sales and Marketing Director at Harron Homes North Midlands, said: “We’re delighted to be able to provide this storytelling session for Roald Dahl Day and encourage the pupils reading. It’s a wonderful way to begin the school year.”

