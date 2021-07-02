The week showcased the hard work of the students and was an opportunity for staff, students, friends, and family to recognise how well the College’s students have done this past

year, despite the difficulties everyone has faced due to Covid-19.

While the awards were unable to run as the usual in-person event, the college took its award ceremony to social media to share their students’ achievements with the world.

James Coppinger

The week consisted of Doncaster College’s directors and staff announcing winners in a series of anticipated videos, and saw many congratulatory comments for those deserving

students.

Amongst the award announcements and glowing student reviews, Doncaster College’s social media saw a star-studded line up of celebrities giving their best wishes and words of

advice for students.

Tan France

The college showed local pride with its celebrity guests as all had links to Doncaster, some even being previous Doncaster College students who have gone on to great things.

The line-up included Doncaster-born professional footballer Danny Rose who is a defender for the England team, Doncaster Rovers’ James Coppinger and Doncaster Knights’ Tyson Lewis.

As well as taekwondo athlete, Olympic medallist, and world champion Sarah Stevenson MBE; who was also born in Doncaster.

Lindsey Kelk

Two local authors joined the mix; bestselling author and journalist, Doncaster’s Lindsey Kelk, and highly acclaimed author Nik Perring.

Alongside these was executive head chef and regional judge on the BBC’s Great British Menu, Lisa Goodwin-Allen. She was able to celebrate Doncaster College success as ex-

student, Bailey Calverly, works with Lisa at the Michelin starred Northcote.

Lisa Goodwin-Allen

The week finished with international star and Doncaster College Alumni Tan France, who is best known for his role on the Netflix show ‘Queer Eye’.

Now based in the United States, Tan has a successful career as a television personality, fashion designer and an author.

Tan studied fashion illustration at the college and said: “I had the most wonderful time there, I learned so much, and actually Doncaster College is the reason that I am where I am today."

Although the students were unable to celebrate with a traditional ceremony, the college still ensured that students had the best celebrations possible, as they delivered trophies,

certificates, and boxes of goodies to the winners’ doors.