Staff and pupils at Doncaster schools trust honoured with prestigious climate change award

A Doncaster schools trust has received a prestigious international award for its work to help tackle climate change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The XP Schools Trust has received a Climate Action Heroes Award from internationally recognised educational organisation Take Action Global's Executive Director and co-founder, Dr Koen Timmers.

Environmentalist Dr Timmers, who was given an honorary doctorate last week by the Institute of Education at Sheffield Hallam University, is part of building a global movement of young people and teachers to enable climate change curricula reform in schools around the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Sprakes, Chief Education Officer and co-founder of the XP schools Trust, commented: "This is a real honour for all our schools and students.

Left to right: Dr Richard Pountney, Emeritus Fellow, Sheffield Institute of Education, Sheffield Hallam University and Director of the XP Schools Trust, Alex and Lenia from XP Doncaster and Dr Koen Timmers, Executive Director and co-founder of Take Action Global (TAG)

"Activism is at the heart of our curriculum.

"This includes mindful stewardship of our schools and community; from tree planting to litter picking, fundraising to exhibitions that inform and educate.

"XP Doncaster has also hosted a climate change conference for the last three years, inviting representatives from the world of business, science and politics to take part, to bring about actual and positive social change."

Dr Timmers said: "It is always a joy to visit schools that are making a positive difference in their own community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Education is at the heart of our understanding of the changing world and from my visit it is clear that the students across the XP Trust are embracing this; with empathy and courage."

The trust has a number of sites across Doncaster, including two schools in Middle Bank near to Doncaster’s Eco Power Stadium.