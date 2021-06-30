Specialist college in Doncaster creates welcoming environment for students who move across the country to attend

An 18 year old deaf student from London has moved hundreds of miles to Doncaster to experience a specialist education.

Sudio Suodi was a residential pupil at Doncaster School for the Deaf before starting her college journey at Communication Specialist College Doncaster (CSCD).

Sudio said: “I like the size of this college.

Sudio working at college.

“Large colleges can feel overwhelming and CSCD is the perfect size for me.

“The residential setting is great.”

Sudio is studying a Health, Education and Social Studies qualification - level 2 certificate for the Children and Young People’s Workforce along with English and Maths.“I like learning new things, especially information about child development and psychological theories such as Freud,” Sudio said.

“I have enjoyed learning about how the brain can influence development and behaviour and how other external factors can influence behaviour.

“I would like to do a job that helps young people who live in residential care homes like Dickson House where I stayed.

“My favourite thing about living at college is that I feel comfortable, and I have staff that I can talk to for support.”

Alexis Johnson, executive principal of Doncaster Deaf Trust said: “It is fantastic to see how well Sudio has done at college.

“She has grown within her learning and her confidence during her time with us.

“With our specialist support Sudio has become more independent and has recently moved off campus and into the community with the support of our team.

“Sudio will continue to get support from Doncaster Deaf Trust and Doncaster Council and via our links with the Doncaster deaf community.”

Studio’s tutor, Lisa Booker, said: “Sudio is a great student.

“She is learning about a diverse range of job roles and occupational areas working in children’s environments including early years and social care.

“It is a great course for people who wish to work in a supervised role in the Children and Young People’s workforce in England.

“Our students enjoy the opportunity to go on work experience in real life settings and learn to develop their skills and knowledge in these settings.

“We work hard to ensure that the resources and delivery are adapted to meet the specific needs of each student.

“It is always extremely rewarding when a student completes this qualification.”

