Special visit for mini police at Long Toft Primary School in Doncaster

The youngsters from Long Toft Primary School learned all about the role of traffic officers and were shown how the lights and sirens work.

They were then able to put their learning into practice, and show off their new skills to their classmates.

The children during the police's visit

Jane MacDonald, the Community Safety Project Officer working with schools in Doncaster, said: “It is great to see how much the children engage with this sort of activity.

“A key part of the Mini Police initiative is all about building trust between young people and our officers. And activities like this today do just that.”

The school’s Mel Gleaves added: “The children loved the experience of being able to go in the police car and van, as well as trying on their helmets.

“Interacting with the police allowed the children to have a more positive view of their role within the community.”