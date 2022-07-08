Special visit for mini police at Long Toft Primary School in Doncaster

Neighbourhood and traffic officers paid a special visit to a Doncaster primary school, as part of the Mini Police initiative.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 8th July 2022, 10:06 am
Updated Friday, 8th July 2022, 10:06 am

The youngsters from Long Toft Primary School learned all about the role of traffic officers and were shown how the lights and sirens work.

They were then able to put their learning into practice, and show off their new skills to their classmates.

Read More

Read More
Builder’s cash helps treasure hunt organiser give free books to children in Donc...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The children during the police's visit

Jane MacDonald, the Community Safety Project Officer working with schools in Doncaster, said: “It is great to see how much the children engage with this sort of activity.

“A key part of the Mini Police initiative is all about building trust between young people and our officers. And activities like this today do just that.”

The school’s Mel Gleaves added: “The children loved the experience of being able to go in the police car and van, as well as trying on their helmets.

“Interacting with the police allowed the children to have a more positive view of their role within the community.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Dominic Brown, editor.

Doncaster