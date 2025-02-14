Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire’s largest STEM careers showcase, ‘Get up to Speed with STEM’, is set to return bigger and better than ever with up to 6,000 young people and educators set to take part.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the first time ever, Get up to Speed will be a two day event, with the first day geared up for secondary school students (11-25 years) and the second day dedicated to primary school (aged 8-11 years) and SEND young people.

There’s still space for businesses to sign up as exhibitors on Wednesday 19 March, with a bonus half-day on Thursday 20 March at no additional cost. Exhibitors benefit by building relationships with young people and educators for the future, raising brand awareness and having the opportunity to engage with attendees in a highly immersive environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Barber, CEO of The Work-wise Foundation which organises the event said: “We’ve had overwhelming demand from teachers and employers to extend Get up to Speed into a two-day event, which means we can offer an even wider breadth of events and activities and a more

South Yorkshire’s ‘Get Up To Speed’ bigger than ever as it celebrates its 15th year.

dedicated focus for each day. Like every year, we will be offering visitors a variety of hands-on STEM activities, with a wide range of different businesses and organisations running demonstrations and interactive challenges.”

Get up to Speed offers a unique opportunity for businesses to connect directly with future talent, showcasing their innovations while helping to bridge the skills gap in STEM. Over the 14 years, this interactive showcase has introduced STEM career opportunities to more than 45,000 young people, parents and teachers.

The event kicks off with a Business Breakfast to mark the 15th anniversary of Get up to Speed, with an exciting line up of guest speakers. It will highlight the achievements of the past 15 years, showcasing the region’s current talent and explore the skills and expertise needed in the next 15

years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the Business Breakfast, young people will have the opportunity to explore and get hands-on with many of the region’s STEM innovations and discover the broad range of exiting careers and opportunities that await them.

The Magna visitor attraction will also be open on March 19 including access to the Big Melt, bringing the region’s steel heritage to life.

Current sponsors include AESSEAL, CBE+, Sheffield Forgemasters, Stream7 and The Worshipful Company of Ironmongers as gold sponsors, alongside silver sponsors including Dragonfly PR, Hydra Creative, Forged Solutions Group, The IET, The UK Atomic Energy Authority, Rowan Campbell Pilling F4 Driver and bronze sponsors, AMG Chrome, Ametek Land, Esh Construction, Vulcan to the Sky Trust, The Royal Navy, Element Materials Technology, Withers & Rogers LLP and The UoS AMRC Training Centre.

John Barber continues: “Every year, we receive incredible feedback from schools about how Get up to Speed provides students with a first-hand experience of STEM careers. The event offers interactive workshops where students can engage with industry professionals and take part in

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

hands-on activities from organisations as varied as United Cast Bar, casting metal to The UK Atomic Energy Authority, learning about Nuclear Fusion. We’ll also be announcing the winners of AMETEK Land’s annual Business Challenge, involving eight schools, which offered students an opportunity to showcase their creative design and environmental knowledge and skills.”

To mark the 15 th anniversary, GUTS are hosting a special after-show celebration on the evening of March 20, “The Big 15”, open to all exhibitors, sponsors and anyone who just wants to join in the fun and celebrations. Attendees can enjoy an evening of entertainment, group challenges, magic, music, prizes and good food and company.

For more details, to exhibit or to become a sponsor, visit: https://www.getuptospeed.org.uk/