The Department for Education (DfE) made the announcement today as part of the Second Wave Competition of IoT bids to have funding confirmed by the Government.

New employer-led IoTs offer higher level technical education to help close skills gaps in key STEM areas. They are part of the Government’s plans to reform technical training to help employers get the skilled workforce they need and offer local people rewarding jobs.

The South Yorkshire IoT joins further education institutions, higher education institutions and local employers together to provide pathways from STEM based T-Levels to higher technical qualifications, apprenticeships, and degrees. The IoT will also offer flexible courses for adults looking to reskill or upskill.

A collaboration of educators and employers from South Yorkshire have secured over £12million to establish a new South Yorkshire Institute of Technology (IoT) which will have a site at Sheffield Hallam University.

The collaboration includes DN Colleges Group, Sheffield Hallam University, Barnsley College, and the University of Sheffield AMRC Training Centre as core education partners. RNN Group, the Sheffield College and the National Centre for Advanced Transport and Infrastructure (NCATI) are also associate partners.

In addition, the core employer partners include AESSEAL PLC, Engie UK, HLM Architects and WANdisco. They will have a place on the Board of the IoT and one of them will be chair.

The South Yorkshire IoT will work closely with employers to provide specialist provision for over 1,500 learners, aiming to meet the demand for construction, digital, engineering/manufacturing, and healthcare science higher level technical skills within the region. The IoT will target key sectors and occupations, making a substantial contribution to increasing the region’s productivity and ability to attract and retain employers with higher-level technical skilled roles.

Sheffield Hallam University will create a dedicated IoT space within their existing campus in Sheffield City Centre.

Sheffield Hallam University

The University of Sheffield's AMRC Training Centre is planning to refurbish and upgrade a dedicated space at the Rotherham AMRCTC site with industry standard digital engineering laboratories.

Professor Sir Chris Husbands, vice-chancellor of Sheffield Hallam University, said: “This is fabulous news. It shows what collaboration between universities and further education providers can do for the region.

“This is a step-change investment in technical education and Sheffield Hallam is delighted to have played our part in securing it. The IoT will drive economic success, build talent and create opportunities.

“We are looking forward to using our expertise in work-based applied learning to make the South Yorkshire Institute of Technology an outstanding success.”

Doncaster College

Mick Lochran, chief executive of DN Colleges Group, which has led on the formation of the IoT said: "I am so proud that South Yorkshire has been awarded an IoT as it has the potential to change the whole dynamic of our region. The working partnerships, between employers and education providers, has been amazing and provides a sound foundation to deliver a successful IoT.”

Provision will be designed to be accessible to people across the region and target underrepresented groups.

DN Colleges Group will be delivering provision within the existing Doncaster College site.

Barnsley College will reconfigure and refurbish its existing Church Street building to create a dedicated IoT centre in the centre of Barnsley.