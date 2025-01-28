Skills Street takes shape in South Yorkshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

South Yorkshire's interactive, immersive skills experience, Skills Street, is taking shape with several major business partners now confirmed ahead of its 2025 opening.

Located at Gulliver's Valley theme park, Skills Street will revolutionise how the region delivers work-related experiences and training for young people, schools, families, and educators.

This innovative centre provides a hands-on approach to developing, growing, and honing skills, aiming to inspire and inform people of all ages about careers and the world of work across all sectors and industries.

Key partners already signed up include:

‘Skills zone in progress’. The project team from Gripple on site with the Skills Street Children’s Capital of Culture trainees.

· Energy and Infrastructure: E.ON, highlighting decarbonisation work happening across South Yorkshire with a focus on renewable energy and waste management, including solar, wind, and water power.

· Built Environment: Esh Group, delivering construction in curriculum programs covering quantity surveying, environmental design (water cycle), and construction project management.

· Health and Social Work: NHS and Rotherham Council, exploring 380 career pathways from clinical and allied health to facilities and professional services. Recognition of the significant local and national skills needs linked to community care and social work.

· Advanced Manufacturing: Gripple, showcasing robotics and automation for innovative manufacturing as a key focus for the future on engineering and digital design.

· Retail: Fast fashion partners - focusing on distribution, logistics and supply chain management. The journey from click to consumer.

John Barber from The Work-wise Foundation, a partner in Skills Street, said: "We are excited to announce these major organisations who have signed up to Skills Street. Each partner will have a dedicated physical space within the experience, tailored to represent their sector.

“We'll be announcing additional partners from engineering, catering and hospitality, arts and culture, and food production sectors in the coming weeks. Alongside our core partners, numerous exciting experiences will be based at Skills Street, so watch this space!"

Julie Dalton from Gulliver's Theme Parks and Resorts, a partner in Skills Street, said: "From core partners to special experiences, Skills Street is developing into an exceptional educational resource for young people in the region. This inspirational space will be staffed by specialist Edutainers, who will both educate and entertain visitors, providing knowledge and skills in an engaging way."

Katherine Lewis-Ward, from South Yorkshire Teaching Hub, the third partner in Skills Street, said: "South Yorkshire is home to some amazing organisations, and we are looking forward to working with them as we showcase this new engaging, innovative experience developed to inspire and inform children, young people, and adults from across the region, supplementing and supporting the amazing work taking place in our regions schools."

Construction is expected to be completed in 2025.

The project is part of a £20 million investment secured by Rotherham Council to enhance the leisure economy and skills in Rotherham. Other beneficiaries of the Levelling Up funding include Wentworth Woodhouse, Thrybergh Country Park, Rother Valley Country Park, Magna, and Maltby Learning Trust.

To find out more about Skills Street visit https://skills-street.co.uk