Schools join together to encourage county-wide parking pledge

Barnsley, Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield schools have been offered new banners urging drivers to keep children safe by parking away from the gates and keeping the entrance clear.

It is hoped that the artwork will discourage parents and carers from parking on yellow and zigzag lines or blocking pavements.

Joanne Wehrle, manager of SYSRP, said: “If you park or stop on zigzags or double yellow lines outside a school, you are breaking the law and putting children’s lives at risk.

Schools are spreading the message about dangerous parking

"It really is that simple.

“School entrances should be kept clear at all times – otherwise you will be reducing visibility for those crossing the road at a time when there is a lot of traffic on the road.

“We know it will take more than a banner outside schools to overcome this problem, but this is just one way of raising awareness about the dangers.”

If a vehicle is parked or has stopped on a school keep-clear zigzag, then a £70 Penalty Charge Notices (PCN) can be issued.

Drivers can also be fined for parking or stopping on double yellow lines.

The Highway Code states that you must not stop or park within ten metres of a junction and should not park partially or wholly on a pavement.

“If you have no choice but to drive to school, then please park somewhere that is legal, doesn’t affect visibility and doesn’t prevent people from using the pavement,” added Joanne.

“Find out if there is a public car park available for parents to use or make a compromise by parking a few streets away and walking the final part of the journey.

“Everyone has a role to play when it comes to school-run safety. We hope this latest partnership with schools will remind people why it is so important.”

This week will also see schools across the county taking part in the Ten Day Active Travel Challenge.

Pupils and staff can win prizes for walking, cycling, scooting or using park and stride (at least a five-minute walk from the school entrance).

The aim is to improve health and well-being, reduce congestion and parking problems around schools and improve air quality.