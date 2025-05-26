Classrooms will be empty and children will be enjoying some summer fun before they know it ☀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We’re now in the last term of the current school year

Once it ends, children will get around six weeks of holidays before returning for the new school year

Exact term dates can differ by council area or even individual school

But these a re usually pretty consistent in most parts of the country

The final term of the 2024/25 school year is flying by - and children across the country will be having a holiday lie-in before they know it.

This year’s secondary school exam season is now in full swing, and even primary-aged pupils have less than two months to go until the long-awaited summer holidays arrive. They will bring with them about six weeks of relaxation and fun with friends and family - as children wind down from the long school year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But for parents the holidays can sometimes mean juggling work and childcare, so it’s important to be in the know. We’ve taken a look at when the current term is set to draw to a close in some of the country’s largest council areas - including Kent and Croydon - and when the following school year will begin.

It is worth noting that exact dates can vary a little, depending on the local authority area you live in or even your child’s school. It’s always worth checking in with them to be sure of the exact start and end dates for this year’s summer holidays.

Here is a general guide for families:

Classrooms will be empty and children will be enjoying some summer fun before they know it | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

When will the summer holidays begin this year?

The current 2024/25 school year is set to end on Tuesday, July 22. This means that the summer holiday period will start in earnest on Wednesday, July 23.

They will then run for the rest of the month, and throughout August. The entire summer holiday period usually lasts around six weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For parents of secondary school pupils, their holiday period may be a little longer. Those sitting their exams this year usually won’t have to return to school for the remainder of the term, once their exams end in late June.

When will the new school year begin?

After the six-week summer holidays, schools will reconvene and classes will resume. This marks the start of the new school year, which in England, usually gets underway in early September.

The 2025/26 school year will be no different, with its first term (often called the autumn term) beginning on Monday, September 1 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, if your child sat any of their secondary school exams this year, you may need to come back from your family holiday a little early. A Level and GCSEs results days fall on Thursday, August 14, and Thursday August 21 respectively this year.

Most students will need to pick their results envelopes up from their school or college that morning. But change is coming, with nearly 100 thousand candidates set to receive their results virtually this year via a new app, which if successful, may soon be rolled out nationally.

If you have an education story to share, we’d love to hear from you. You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.