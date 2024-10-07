School enhances its library collection after winning £1,000 in a book competition
Teachers at Astrea Academy Woodfields in Doncaster, part of Astrea Academy Trust, have added to the wide array of books in the school library after winning a thousand pounds worth of vouchers.
Astrea Academy Woodfields won £1,000 in a National Book Token competition, after their Head of History, Jess Roe, submitted an entry.
Principal David Scales then had the bright idea to divide the academy’s competition winnings into four vouchers of £250 pounds and run an internal competition among the staff.
Staff had to submit 50 words to him saying what they would spend the £250 on, and why, to win a voucher.
The four staff winners then chose a wide range of books for the academy’s library to help encourage reading for pleasure among the students.
The titles chosen include young adult fiction and books relating to the experiences of the Roma, Gypsy and Traveller community.
The Astrea Academy Trust is committed to boosting literacy levels among students to ensure positive outcomes and life chances.
Its reading drive, Astrea Reads, sees all students reading a rich array of books for at least half an hour every day in school.
Astrea Academy Woodfields Principal, David Scales, said: “We were delighted to win the National Book Tokens competition and were very grateful to receive the significant sum of £1,000.
“As part of our Astrea Reads programme, our students spend up to half an hour each day reading, as we know that this is fundamental to their personal and academic success, and so we were very pleased to be able to widen our library’s selection.
“By adding in a bit of friendly competition among the school staff, we were able to have four people choosing books, ensuring a wide range of titles for our students.”
