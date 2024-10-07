School enhances its library collection after winning £1,000 in a book competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Teachers at Astrea Academy Woodfields have chosen a wide range of books to reflect the school’s diverse community, such as titles reflecting the experiences of the Roma, Gypsy and Traveller community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teachers at Astrea Academy Woodfields in Doncaster, part of Astrea Academy Trust, have added to the wide array of books in the school library after winning a thousand pounds worth of vouchers.

Astrea Academy Woodfields won £1,000 in a National Book Token competition, after their Head of History, Jess Roe, submitted an entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Principal David Scales then had the bright idea to divide the academy’s competition winnings into four vouchers of £250 pounds and run an internal competition among the staff.

Four members of staff won the internal competition and chose books for the Woodfields library

Staff had to submit 50 words to him saying what they would spend the £250 on, and why, to win a voucher.

The four staff winners then chose a wide range of books for the academy’s library to help encourage reading for pleasure among the students.

The titles chosen include young adult fiction and books relating to the experiences of the Roma, Gypsy and Traveller community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Astrea Academy Trust is committed to boosting literacy levels among students to ensure positive outcomes and life chances.

Its reading drive, Astrea Reads, sees all students reading a rich array of books for at least half an hour every day in school.

Astrea Academy Woodfields Principal, David Scales, said: “We were delighted to win the National Book Tokens competition and were very grateful to receive the significant sum of £1,000.

“As part of our Astrea Reads programme, our students spend up to half an hour each day reading, as we know that this is fundamental to their personal and academic success, and so we were very pleased to be able to widen our library’s selection.

“By adding in a bit of friendly competition among the school staff, we were able to have four people choosing books, ensuring a wide range of titles for our students.”