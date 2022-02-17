Rocksteady peripatetic teaching rock school is arriving in Doncaster

Fifteen years ago, visionary music teacher and Rocksteady founder Mark Robinson discovered that teaching music in a band setting using child-led practices not only speeds up the rate of musical progression but can deliver a life changing impact on children’s confidence, resilience, and wellbeing. In a recent study 100% of Heads said that Rocksteady had a significant positive impact on their pupils.

Today, Rocksteady teaches in over 1,000 UK primary schools across the UK, and tens of thousands of pupils every week, and in September 2021, Rocksteady Music School and Trinity College London launched a new and more inclusive music qualification for Primary School children in Years 5 and 6 across the UK, and in February they announced that more Primary School children have enrolled on Rocksteady Music Schools ‘exam-free’ music qualification than took A-level music last year.

The new Rocksteady qualification - ‘Music Performance in Bands’ awarded by Trinity Music College, enrolments surpass 6,000 students, which is more than 1,000 more than the 2021 summer enrolments for Music A-Level.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rocksteady Music School is arriving in Doncaster this month

This revolutionary Ofqual regulated ‘exam free’ music qualification is available in UK primary schools who offer Rocksteady. Children gain a qualification based on skills observed in lessons, rather than in a one-off exam or end of year performance.

Rocksteady’s Director of Education, Rachel Hawker said: “I’m thrilled that we have been able to enrol so many children who otherwise may have been unlikely to choose or have the opportunity to work towards a music qualification at this primary age. Because the program is designed around our existing technology, inclusive child-led pedagogy and a quality assurance infrastructure, children continue to enjoy all the fun and wellbeing benefits of their Rocksteady lessons without any distraction or stress of feeling like they are being measured.”

If you are interested in getting Rocksteady in your school, or want to join the team and teach music in a full-time paid role with full teacher training, visit www.rocksteadymusicschool.com

Rocksteady Music School is arriving in Doncaster this month