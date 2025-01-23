Ridgewood School celebrates the steel signing for the multi million-pound new build
A selection of Construction students, student leaders and staff joined the BAM team for the event, signing their names and messages on the last beam of the steel structure, finally seeing this be lifted and set in place. Students and staff enjoyed this historic activity making their mark on what will be a key development at Ridgewood School.
Headteacher, Mr Peirson said “Following four years of planning, it is so exciting for everyone associated with Ridgewood to see how quickly the new building is progressing. Signing the steel gave some of our students an excellent opportunity to be involved in the process. We are all now looking forward to being able to use the state-of-the-art facilities in October!”.
Over the next few months Ridgewood student leaders will be meeting to choose a name for the new building and to assemble a time capsule.