Ridgewood School celebrates the steel signing for the multi million-pound new build

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Last week BAM Construction Company invited Ridgewood School students to take part in their 'Steel Signing Ceremony'. The event marks an exciting milestone in the progress of the school’s new building construction. In recent weeks, the foundations of the building have been laid and the steel structure of the building is now in place, marking a major step in the project’s completion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A selection of Construction students, student leaders and staff joined the BAM team for the event, signing their names and messages on the last beam of the steel structure, finally seeing this be lifted and set in place. Students and staff enjoyed this historic activity making their mark on what will be a key development at Ridgewood School.

Headteacher, Mr Peirson said “Following four years of planning, it is so exciting for everyone associated with Ridgewood to see how quickly the new building is progressing. Signing the steel gave some of our students an excellent opportunity to be involved in the process. We are all now looking forward to being able to use the state-of-the-art facilities in October!”.

Over the next few months Ridgewood student leaders will be meeting to choose a name for the new building and to assemble a time capsule.